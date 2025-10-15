Is it burnout... or is it depression?

In recent years, public understanding of both burnout and depression has grown significantly. Burnout is now recognised as a legitimate occupational hazard rather than a sign of weakness, with organisations now introducing wellness initiatives and mental health days; while depression, once heavily stigmatised, is increasingly being recognised as a treatable medical condition.

Dr Thabo Mogotlane, specialist psychiatrist and addiction physician at Mediclinic Legae

Understanding the difference between burnout and clinical depression is crucial for getting the right support and treatment. This is according to Dr Thabo Mogotlane, specialist psychiatrist and addiction physician at Mediclinic Legae, who says that while symptoms can feel similar, the causes, scope, and treatment approaches often differ.

Overlap

“Both conditions may exhibit fatigue, irritability, and emotional distress,” Mogotlane explains. "These similarities can lead to confusion, particularly if healthcare providers focus primarily on symptoms rather than the broader context.”

Certain demographics are more at risk of a depression/burnout misdiagnosis, or vice versa. These include people in high-pressure jobs, caregivers, students, individuals juggling multiple responsibilities, and those in lower-income brackets.

“It is also plausible for both to occur,” notes Mogotlane, “but while there may be overlap, burnout and depression are separate conditions – each capable of existing independently.”

Causes and characteristics

The main distinction lies in their causes and characteristics. Burnout is often connected directly to work-related stress and may improve with time off or a change in environment, while depression is typically more pervasive and impacts multiple aspects of life, not just work.

“Depression is not necessarily tied to work and can arise from a variety of factors, including genetics, brain chemistry, life events, and psychological factors,” explains Mogotlane.

“A defining characteristic is an enduring sense of sorrow or emptiness that persists over an extended period. It is often accompanied by anhedonia, which means a loss of interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyable.”

“Concepts like ‘self-care’ and ‘work-life balance’ have become more prevalent in mainstream conversations, supported by broader mental health advocacy,” says Mogotlane. “While social media has amplified these discussions, it can also intensify feelings of stress and unhealthy comparison in some cases,” he adds.

From reactive to proactive care

One promising shift is the growing focus on prevention and early intervention for both burnout and depression cases, moving from reactive responses to proactive care. “Early intervention is key in both cases,” says Mogotlane. “Without the right support, burnout can also develop into depression, which then requires a more thorough treatment plan.”

Burnout is best managed through lifestyle changes such as rest, healthy boundaries, exercise, and self-care, supported by therapy to address stress patterns. Depression treatment may include similar measures but often requires additional clinical interventions, such as medication and targeted psychotherapy, to address underlying mood disturbances.

Ensuring accurate diagnosis

Approaching a doctor or therapist with clear examples of symptoms, their duration, and any triggers can support an accurate diagnosis. In the workplace, open communication with managers or human resources about workload and stress can lead to helpful adjustments that protect and encourage mental health.

“Reaching out to a healthcare provider or employer regarding mental health may seem daunting,” acknowledges Mogotlane. “However, early recognition of symptoms and seeking assistance are essential to avoid worsening mental health.”