Automatic cars dominate SA market as manual sales decline
According to AutoTrader South Africa, vehicles with automatic gearboxes—from compact hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs, bakkies, and convertibles—are now top-sellers across nearly every segment.
Key trends and data points
Why automatics are taking over:
• Ease of driving in congested urban traffic, especially in major metros like Cape Town.
• Improved gearbox technology—modern DCTs and torque-converter systems offer smoother performance and better fuel efficiency.
• Wider availability in popular models across price points and vehicle types.
Top-selling automatic vehicles by category (Jan–Oct 2025):
• Hatchbacks: Volkswagen Polo (4,656 units), Golf (2,190), Toyota Starlet (2,155).
• Sedans: Mercedes-Benz C-Class (3,946), BMW 3 Series (3,686), Toyota Corolla Quest (1,020).
• SUVs: Toyota Fortuner (6,332), Toyota Corolla Cross (4,871), Volkswagen T-Cross (3,050).
• Bakkies: Ford Ranger (11,990), Toyota Hilux (5,749), Volkswagen Amarok (2,159).
• Coupés: BMW 2 Series (668), Ford Mustang (519), Porsche 911 (481).
• Convertibles: Mercedes-Benz SLK (229), Mercedes-Benz SL-Class (114), BMW Z4 (113).
• MPVs: Mercedes-Benz V-Class (978), Hyundai Staria (730), Mercedes-Benz Vito (464).
Market insights
Automatics are no longer a luxury option—they’re the default across nearly every vehicle type. Drivers prioritise comfort, ease of use, and efficiency.
Brands like Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz dominate automatic sales, and modern gearboxes are steadily outperforming manuals, a trend likely to accelerate with the rise of EVs.
“If you strip away the nostalgia and look at real-world driving, the rise of automatics is logical," said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa.
"People want cars that keep up with modern traffic, stretch a tank of fuel, and don’t punish them in stop-start congestion. Manufacturers delivered better transmissions, buyers adapted, and the used market now reflects that shift. It’s a practical response to how South Africans actually use their cars."