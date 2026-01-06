South Africa
    Automatic cars dominate SA market as manual sales decline

    6 Jan 2026
    South African drivers are increasingly swapping manual gearboxes for automatic transmissions, reshaping the country’s used-car market.
    Source: pvproductions via
    Source: pvproductions via Freepik

    According to AutoTrader South Africa, vehicles with automatic gearboxes—from compact hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs, bakkies, and convertibles—are now top-sellers across nearly every segment.

    Key trends and data points

    Why automatics are taking over:

    • Ease of driving in congested urban traffic, especially in major metros like Cape Town.
    • Improved gearbox technology—modern DCTs and torque-converter systems offer smoother performance and better fuel efficiency.
    • Wider availability in popular models across price points and vehicle types.

    Top-selling automatic vehicles by category (Jan–Oct 2025):

    Hatchbacks: Volkswagen Polo (4,656 units), Golf (2,190), Toyota Starlet (2,155).
    Sedans: Mercedes-Benz C-Class (3,946), BMW 3 Series (3,686), Toyota Corolla Quest (1,020).
    SUVs: Toyota Fortuner (6,332), Toyota Corolla Cross (4,871), Volkswagen T-Cross (3,050).
    Bakkies: Ford Ranger (11,990), Toyota Hilux (5,749), Volkswagen Amarok (2,159).
    Coupés: BMW 2 Series (668), Ford Mustang (519), Porsche 911 (481).
    Convertibles: Mercedes-Benz SLK (229), Mercedes-Benz SL-Class (114), BMW Z4 (113).
    MPVs: Mercedes-Benz V-Class (978), Hyundai Staria (730), Mercedes-Benz Vito (464).

    Market insights

    Automatics are no longer a luxury option—they’re the default across nearly every vehicle type. Drivers prioritise comfort, ease of use, and efficiency.

    Brands like Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz dominate automatic sales, and modern gearboxes are steadily outperforming manuals, a trend likely to accelerate with the rise of EVs.

    “If you strip away the nostalgia and look at real-world driving, the rise of automatics is logical," said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa.

    "People want cars that keep up with modern traffic, stretch a tank of fuel, and don’t punish them in stop-start congestion. Manufacturers delivered better transmissions, buyers adapted, and the used market now reflects that shift. It’s a practical response to how South Africans actually use their cars."

    car sales, used cars, automotive industry, South Africa automotive
