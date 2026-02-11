Toyota, Ford lead SA's booming used car sales

South Africa’s used car market recorded double-digit growth in January 2026, with 34,452 vehicles sold, according to the latest data from AutoTrader.

Sales were up 12.07% month on month from December’s 30,742 units and 11.28% higher than the 30,961 vehicles sold in January 2025, signalling sustained demand following a strong 2025 performance.

The cumulative value of used vehicles sold reached R14.32bn in January, up from R12.89bn in December and R12.59bn a year earlier. The average transaction price moderated slightly to R416,082 from R419,537 in December, while average mileage declined to 70,938 km, continuing a gradual downward trend.

Toyota remained the leading brand in the used market, with 5,876 units sold in January, ahead of Volkswagen on 4,733 and Ford on 3,577. More than half of Ford’s total came from Ranger sales, underlining continued strength in the bakkie segment.

At the model level, the Ford Ranger retained its position as South Africa’s best-selling used vehicle, with 2,069 units sold, up 6.3% year on year. The Toyota Hilux followed with 1,604 units and similar annual growth. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Polo maintained their positions among the top four best-selling models.

Compact and value-driven models showed some of the strongest gains. The Suzuki Swift moved ahead of the Toyota Fortuner in overall rankings, with 794 units sold and year-on-year growth of nearly 25%. The Toyota Corolla Cross and Hyundai Grand i10 also recorded notable annual increases, reflecting a continued shift towards smaller, more affordable vehicles.

None of the top 10 models posted a year-on-year decline, although performance varied across brands. Suzuki recorded the strongest month-on-month improvement, while Hyundai achieved the highest annual growth rate. BMW was the only major brand to register a monthly decline, although it remained up year on year.

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said the January figures indicate sustained consumer demand despite a high base in 2025, with buyers continuing to prioritise affordability and proven nameplates.

Bakkies and compact hatchbacks remained the dominant vehicle types in the market, reinforcing their role as core segments in South Africa’s used vehicle landscape as 2026 gets underway.