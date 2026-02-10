South Africa
    SAGMJ names 2026 Car of the Year finalists

    The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the 18 finalists for the 2026 South African Car of the Year (Coty) competition, as the programme marks its 40th year.
    10 Feb 2026
    Leapmotor C10 Reev, a finalist

    The finalists were selected from more than 55 new and qualifying vehicles launched in South Africa during 2025. Vehicles were assessed by the Coty jury on criteria including safety, performance, value for money and suitability for local driving conditions.

    All shortlisted models will proceed to the next phase of the competition, which includes a three-day physical evaluation at Zwartkops Raceway and surrounding routes in Tshwane.

    Testing phase scheduled for March

    The testing programme, set to take place in early March 2026, will see jurors assess vehicles under real-world conditions, on-track performance and, where applicable, off-road capability. The SA Coty competition remains one of the few globally to retain hands-on vehicle testing as a core part of the judging process.

    Following the test days, jurors’ scores will be consolidated and submitted for final evaluation. Lightstone Auto data will be used to calculate segment weighting based on sales volumes and to assess specification-adjusted pricing against competitors within each category.

    SAGMJ chairperson Thami Masemola said the anniversary reflected the competition’s longevity and its focus on independent vehicle assessment.

    “Reaching 40 years reflects decades of independent testing and informed debate aimed at recognising vehicles that meet South African motorists’ needs,” Masemola said.

    Chinese brands increase representation

    One-third of the 2026 finalists are Chinese brands, reflecting their growing presence in the local market and the increasing number of new-energy vehicles competing across multiple segments. Traditional manufacturers continue to feature strongly in the performance and luxury categories.

    The finalists span a wide range of segments, from compact hatchbacks to large SUVs, highlighting the breadth of vehicles currently competing for consumer attention across different price points.

    2026 SA Car of the Year finalists

    The 2026 SA Car of the Year finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

    • Alfa Romeo Junior
    • Audi A5
    • Audi RS Q8
    • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    • BYD Dolphin Surf
    • BYD Shark
    • Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV
    • GWM Haval H7
    • Hyundai Santa Fe
    • Jetour T2
    • Land Rover Defender Octa
    • Leapmotor C10 Reev
    • Lexus GX
    • Omoda C7
    • Opel Grandland
    • Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI
    • Volkswagen Tayron
    • Volvo EX90

    The Motor Enthusiast’s Choice public vote will also return for a third year, allowing consumers to participate alongside the jury process.

    The overall winners of the 2026 South African Car of the Year competition will be announced at an awards event in Johannesburg in early May.

