    Embrace continuous feedback with new edition of performance reviews for dummies

    For Dummies - the popular collection of easy-to-learn guide books covering everything from football to coding - has released a newly updated edition on performance management, titled Performance Appraisals & Phrases for Dummies.
    6 Jan 2026
    Image source: nappy from
    Image source: nappy from Pexels

    Written by management consultant Ken Lloyd, PhD, Performance Appraisals & Phrases for Dummies (2nd Edition) aims to help managers pivot from outdated annual (and angst-ridden) performance appraisals and embrace the shift toward regular two-way communication, timely feedback loops and more collaborative goal setting.

    In this updated edition, Lloyd guides readers through the biggest changes reshaping performance management — from the rise of quarterly and biannual reviews to one of the most transformative trends of all: continuous feedback. Through short, prescheduled weekly or biweekly check-ins, managers can replace delayed, inaccurate, out-of-date and counterproductive annual reviews with timely coaching, relevant feedback and meaningful “feedforward”.

    “The problem is that in a vast array of organisations, it is not uncommon to find appraisal systems that are outdated, out of touch, and out of step with the needs and objectives of today’s employers and employees,” Lloyd said. “This book provides readers with the latest hands-on tools, steps and strategies to make performance appraisals more productive in every respect.”

    The guide offers ways to:

    • Effectively navigate each step of the appraisal process
    • Avoid common pitfalls such as recency bias, halo and horn effects, and inaccurate ratings
    • Lead more productive appraisal discussions
    • Build leadership and coaching skills
    • Jointly set performance and development goals that truly motivate
    • Strengthen employee learning, growth, commitment and performance

    “The overarching objective of the book is to provide readers with the newest and most effective ways to make the appraisal process a significant additional source of improved performance, collaboration, motivation, engagement and career development,” Lloyd added.

