The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has extended the deadline for submitting written comments on the Draft National Radio Frequency Plan 2025.

The Draft National Radio Frequency Plan 2025 was published in Government Gazette No. 52449 (Notice No. 3109 of 2025) on 4 April 2025, inviting stakeholders and interested persons to submit written inputs.

Following several formal requests from stakeholders for more time to prepare their submissions, Icasa has resolved to extend the deadline for written representations from the initial date of 30 May 2025 to Friday, 13 June 2025, at 4pm.

Submissions, including an electronic version in Microsoft Word format, must be submitted to the Authority by the new deadline. Icasa said no further requests for deadline extensions will be considered.

Stakeholders submitting written representations may indicate whether they wish to make oral representations during the public hearings, which will be scheduled as deemed appropriate by the Authority.