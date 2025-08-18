All the Community Radio Awards winners

Subscribe & Follow
Seventy-two (72) stations participated in the awards.
“We are humbled by the overwhelming support and electrifying energy at our first-ever awards ceremony. This event is a testament to the passion and resilience of community radio, which plays a vital role in shaping local narratives and connecting communities," says chairman and founder Motseki Mabuya.
All the winners
Best Audio Package: The Campus, VOW 88.1
Best Content Producer: Lizl Van Wyk, Radio Riverside
Special Award: Against All Odds: Yandisa Dlamini, CUT FM
Best Breakfast Show: VOW Breakfast Show, VOW FM
Best Breakfast Show Presenter: Saziso Dlamini, Radio Khwezi
Best Midmorning Show: The Midmorning Avenue, Thetha FM
Best Midmorning Show Presenter: Isabel Potgiter, 90. 6 FM
Best Daytime Show: The Midday Experience, CUT FM
Best Daytime Show Presenter: Evan Schwartz, Radio Riverside
Best Afternoon Drive show: Enroute 962, TUT FM
Best Afternoon Drive Show Presenter: Lukho Mkwedi Phuthi, Radio Pulpit
Best Current Affairs Show: Ditswa Kotleng, Mosupatsela FM
Best Current Affairs Host: Sandra Masiteng, Alex FM
Best Talk Show: Highway Live, Highway Radio
Best Talk Show Host: Xolani Baloi, Vow FM
Late Night Show: Late Night Journey, Radio Pulpit
Late Night Presenter: Waaren Peterson, Poort FM
Best Weekend Show: UCR Top 20, UCR FM
Best Weekend Show Presenter: The Weekend Joint, Bay FM
Best Traditional Show Presenter: Thapelo Tahleho, Lekoa FM
Best Gospel Show: Maditlhofa, Dihlabeng FM
Best Sports Show: Winner: Get in The Game, Emalahleni FM
Best Sports Show Presenter: Mahloodi Ranku, The Sports Avenue Alex FM
Best News Reader: Rachel Mahommed, Voice of the Cape
