All the Community Radio Awards winners

The inaugural Community Radio Awards winners have been announced, with Motheo FM named Community Radio of the Year.

The inaugural Community Radio Awards have been announced. Pictured: ??est newsreader, Rachel Mahommed, Voice of the Cape Image supplied)

Seventy-two (72) stations participated in the awards.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support and electrifying energy at our first-ever awards ceremony. This event is a testament to the passion and resilience of community radio, which plays a vital role in shaping local narratives and connecting communities," says chairman and founder Motseki Mabuya.

All the winners

Best Audio Package: The Campus, VOW 88.1

Best Content Producer: Lizl Van Wyk, Radio Riverside

Special Award: Against All Odds: Yandisa Dlamini, CUT FM

Best Breakfast Show: VOW Breakfast Show, VOW FM

Best Breakfast Show Presenter: Saziso Dlamini, Radio Khwezi

Best Midmorning Show: The Midmorning Avenue, Thetha FM

Best Midmorning Show Presenter: Isabel Potgiter, 90. 6 FM

Best Daytime Show: The Midday Experience, CUT FM

Best Daytime Show Presenter: Evan Schwartz, Radio Riverside

Best Afternoon Drive show: Enroute 962, TUT FM

Best Afternoon Drive Show Presenter: Lukho Mkwedi Phuthi, Radio Pulpit

Best Current Affairs Show: Ditswa Kotleng, Mosupatsela FM

Best Current Affairs Host: Sandra Masiteng, Alex FM

Best Talk Show: Highway Live, Highway Radio

Best Talk Show Host: Xolani Baloi, Vow FM

Late Night Show: Late Night Journey, Radio Pulpit

Late Night Presenter: Waaren Peterson, Poort FM

Best Weekend Show: UCR Top 20, UCR FM

Best Weekend Show Presenter: The Weekend Joint, Bay FM

Best Traditional Show Presenter: Thapelo Tahleho, Lekoa FM

Best Gospel Show: Maditlhofa, Dihlabeng FM

Best Sports Show: Winner: Get in The Game, Emalahleni FM

Best Sports Show Presenter: Mahloodi Ranku, The Sports Avenue Alex FM

Best News Reader: Rachel Mahommed, Voice of the Cape