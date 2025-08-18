South Africa
    All the Community Radio Awards winners

    The inaugural Community Radio Awards winners have been announced, with Motheo FM named Community Radio of the Year.
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    The inaugural Community Radio Awards have been announced. Pictured: ??est newsreader, Rachel Mahommed, Voice of the Cape Image supplied)
    The inaugural Community Radio Awards have been announced. Pictured: ??est newsreader, Rachel Mahommed, Voice of the Cape Image supplied)

    Seventy-two (72) stations participated in the awards.

    “We are humbled by the overwhelming support and electrifying energy at our first-ever awards ceremony. This event is a testament to the passion and resilience of community radio, which plays a vital role in shaping local narratives and connecting communities," says chairman and founder Motseki Mabuya.

    All the winners

    Best Audio Package: The Campus, VOW 88.1
    Best Content Producer: Lizl Van Wyk, Radio Riverside
    Special Award: Against All Odds: Yandisa Dlamini, CUT FM
    Best Breakfast Show: VOW Breakfast Show, VOW FM
    Best Breakfast Show Presenter: Saziso Dlamini, Radio Khwezi
    Best Midmorning Show: The Midmorning Avenue, Thetha FM
    Best Midmorning Show Presenter: Isabel Potgiter, 90. 6 FM
    Best Daytime Show: The Midday Experience, CUT FM
    Best Daytime Show Presenter: Evan Schwartz, Radio Riverside
    Best Afternoon Drive show: Enroute 962, TUT FM
    Best Afternoon Drive Show Presenter: Lukho Mkwedi Phuthi, Radio Pulpit
    Best Current Affairs Show: Ditswa Kotleng, Mosupatsela FM
    Best Current Affairs Host: Sandra Masiteng, Alex FM
    Best Talk Show: Highway Live, Highway Radio
    Best Talk Show Host: Xolani Baloi, Vow FM
    Late Night Show: Late Night Journey, Radio Pulpit
    Late Night Presenter: Waaren Peterson, Poort FM
    Best Weekend Show: UCR Top 20, UCR FM
    Best Weekend Show Presenter: The Weekend Joint, Bay FM
    Best Traditional Show Presenter: Thapelo Tahleho, Lekoa FM
    Best Gospel Show: Maditlhofa, Dihlabeng FM
    Best Sports Show: Winner: Get in The Game, Emalahleni FM
    Best Sports Show Presenter: Mahloodi Ranku, The Sports Avenue Alex FM
    Best News Reader: Rachel Mahommed, Voice of the Cape

