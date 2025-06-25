Wilson B. Nkosi to receive lifetime achievement at TSVA

The inaugural South African Voiceover Awards (TSVA) has announce that Wilson B. Nkosi, the iconic voice that has captivated the nation’s airwaves for decades, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony.

Wilson B. Nkosi has been with Metro FM since 1986.

Nkosi is a veteran South African radio personality, best known for his long-running show Sounds and Stuff Like That on Metro FM. He began his career at the station in 1986 and has since hosted a range of programmes, including the morning and afternoon drive-time slots. Nkosi is also recognised for his work as a television presenter on popular shows such as Sidlalela Intsha and Jam Alley.

Nkosi has united communities, inspired listeners, and redefined storytelling using his voice. His passion, warmth, and authenticity have made him a true South African legend.

“We are beyond excited to honour u Bab’ Nkosi, a voice that echoes in the hearts of millions,” said Sinemivuyo Mpulu, TSVA President. “This is a moment to celebrate not just a career, but a legacy that continues to inspire. We invite all South Africans to join us for an unforgettable evening!”

The South African Voiceover Awards will take place on Saturday 4 October 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.