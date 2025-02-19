Subscribe & Follow
Entries for Nat Nakasa Awards now open
These annual awards honour the legacy of Nat Nakasa, a trailblazing South African journalist and writer who died in exile after courageously challenging injustice and censorship during apartheid. The awards celebrate journalists who continue in his footsteps by displaying integrity, fearlessness, and an unwavering commitment to truth and public service.
Categories open for entry:
- Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism
- Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media
Eligibility: Entries must be based on journalistic work published or broadcast between June 2024 and June 2025 across print, online, radio, or television platforms.
Journalists working in community or national newspapers, magazines, broadcast, or online media are eligible. Editors, colleagues, fellow journalists, or members of the public may nominate deserving candidates. Self-nominations are also accepted.
Please note that previous winners are not eligible for re-entry.
Nominees should have demonstrated:
- Courageous and fearless reporting
- Integrity and commitment to public service under challenging circumstances
- Resistance to censorship
- Dedication to making information available to the South African public
- Or a combination of the above
Entry requirements:
- A 300-word motivation detailing why the nominee deserves the award
- A sample or body of the nominee’s work
Submission Deadline: Close of business, Thursday, 31 July 2025
Submit Entries to: Dzudzie Netshisaulu Email: dzudzien@sanef.org.za
Awards and prizes:
- Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity: R20,000 and a certificate
- Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media: R10,000 and a certificate
Winners will be announced at the Nat Nakasa Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 20 September 2025, in Johannesburg.
