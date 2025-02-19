Entries for Nat Nakasa Awards now open

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and Sanlam have announced that entries are now open for the Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism 2025.

These annual awards honour the legacy of Nat Nakasa, a trailblazing South African journalist and writer who died in exile after courageously challenging injustice and censorship during apartheid. The awards celebrate journalists who continue in his footsteps by displaying integrity, fearlessness, and an unwavering commitment to truth and public service.

Categories open for entry:

Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism

Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media

Eligibility: Entries must be based on journalistic work published or broadcast between June 2024 and June 2025 across print, online, radio, or television platforms.

Journalists working in community or national newspapers, magazines, broadcast, or online media are eligible. Editors, colleagues, fellow journalists, or members of the public may nominate deserving candidates. Self-nominations are also accepted.

Please note that previous winners are not eligible for re-entry.

Nominees should have demonstrated:

Courageous and fearless reporting

Integrity and commitment to public service under challenging circumstances

Resistance to censorship

Dedication to making information available to the South African public

Or a combination of the above

Entry requirements:

A 300-word motivation detailing why the nominee deserves the award

A sample or body of the nominee’s work

Submission Deadline: Close of business, Thursday, 31 July 2025

Submit Entries to: Dzudzie Netshisaulu Email: dzudzien@sanef.org.za

Awards and prizes:

Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity: R20,000 and a certificate

Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media: R10,000 and a certificate

Winners will be announced at the Nat Nakasa Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 20 September 2025, in Johannesburg.