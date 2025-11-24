Gauteng’s 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional winners

The 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have announced the regional winners for Gauteng. Media professionals in the region are celebrating achievements across 12 categories, with journalists submitting strong entries that reflect some of their best work from the past year.

Gauteng regional winners. Source: Supplied.

Excellence in journalism

Gauteng contributed 477 entries out of 1,330 submissions.

“In an era of AI and digital platforms, credible journalism is crucial. Traditional media holds power accountable and ensures transparency. Vodacom South Africa proudly honours excellence in journalism, highlighting its vital role in society and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the media industry," said Ridwaan Soomra, Vodacom’s managing executive for the Southern Gauteng Region.

Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convener of the judging panel. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year and includes Arthur Goldstuck, Collin Nxumalo, Dr Elna Rossouw, Obed Zilwa, Advocate Robin Sewlal, Neo Ntsoma, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Manelisi Dubase, Portia Kobue and Jovial Rantao.

“The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners, because the quality of entrants were once again very good. I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent," said Fisher.

All regional winners will each receive R5 000 in prize money.

Winners

Live reporting/ breaking news – Nokukhanya Mntambo from Eyewitness News for body of work

Investigative – Jeff Wicks with contributors Sharlene Rood and Kyle Cowan from News24 for “9 Lives”

Opinion – Shirley De Villiers from Currency News for body of work

Lifestyle – Kaunda Selisho from News24 for “News24 Life's Under Pressure series”

Features – Sibusisiwe Sebe Buthelezi with contributors Sindisiwe Mpahlwa, Tshidiso Lechuba and Ashley Market from eNCA Checkpoint for “Mortuaries”

Photography – Melinda Stuurman from Netwerk24 for “Bewaarders in Kgosi Mampuru II kry ‘kombuis’ met kaste, dwelms, fone”

Sport – Tiisetso Malepa from City Press for “Danny Jordaan and Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo to appear in court for fraud”

Financial and Economics – Sinenhlanhla Masilela from IOL for body of work

Politics – Norman Masungwini from City Press for “South Africa's Worst Municipal Manager?”

Sustainability – Lunga Henrietta Simelane from City Press for “WATCH - A threat to vultures is a threat to people: Inside Kruger’s vulture poisoning crisis”

Innovation in Journalism – Jeff Wicks and contributors Alex Patrick and Sharlene Rood from News24 for “Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder”

The Young Journalist nominee for the Gauteng region is Buyeleni Sibanyoni of amaBhungane, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

The regional winners will compete against other regional winners for the national title. The national winners will be announced on 4 December at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10, 000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100, 000.

The Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award overall winner will be able to enrol in a course of their choice, to the value of R50, 000 towards enhancing their craft and career prospects in Journalism.