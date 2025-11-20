KZN and Mpumalanga's finest win Vodacom Journalist regional awards

The 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have announced the regional winners for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Journalists across these provinces are being recognised for outstanding work across 12 categories, showcasing exceptional stories and reporting from the past year.

The winners were a mix of journalists from KZN and Mpumalanga. Source: Supplied.

Submissions

This year, we received more than 1,330 submissions, received from journalists nationwide, exceeding last year’s 1,200 entries. These two regions contributed 168 remarkable entries.

“In an era of AI and digital platforms, credible journalism is crucial. Traditional media holds power accountable and ensures transparency. Vodacom South Africa proudly honours excellence in journalism, highlighting its vital role in society and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the media industry," said Imran Khan, managing executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal Region.

Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convener of the judging panel. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year and includes Arthur Goldstuck, Collin Nxumalo, Dr Elna Rossouw, Obed Zilwa, Advocate Robin Sewlal, Neo Ntsoma, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Manelisi Dubase, Portia Kobue and Jovial Rantao.

“The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners, because the quality of entrants were once again very good. I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent," said Fisher.

Winners

The categories, in which regional winners will each receive R5 000 in prize money, include:

Live reporting/ breaking news – Sakhiseni Nxumalo from News24 for “They disappeared one by one': KZN teen recalls horrific night he lost 3 siblings to deadly floods”

Investigative – None

Opinion – Nivashni Nair from TimesLIVE for “This is not a movie, it's our lives”

Lifestyle – Jayed-Leigh Paulse with contributors Japan Mathebula and Justine Robilliard from SABC for “A retired neurosurgeon is undertaking a 7-thousand-kilometer motorbike ride to the furthest parts of South Africa to raise funds to provide access to medical care to vulnerable children”

Features – None

Photography – Sandile Ndlovu from TimesLIVE for “Blowing away the blues”

Sport – Carol Albertyn Christie with contributors Macfarlane Moleli, Ryan Logie and Dan Clayton from Carte Blanche for “Chess for change”

Financial and Economics – None

Politics – Greg Ardé with contributor Sam Sole from AmaBhungane for “All eyes on ANC bigwigs after NPA bags big witness”

Sustainability – Tony Carnie from Daily Maverick for “Coal hunters encircle Africa’s first wilderness and rhino sanctuary”

Innovation in Journalism – None

The Young Journalist nominee for the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga region is Prashalan Govender of The Witness, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

The regional winners will compete against other regional winners for the national title. The national winners will be announced on 4 December at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10, 000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100, 000.

The Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award overall winner will be able to enrol in a course of their choice, to the value of R50, 000 towards enhancing their craft and career prospects in Journalism.