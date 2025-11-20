South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsOFM RadioOur Salad MixDaily MaverickProvantageOgilvy South AfricaNielsenIQKaya 959Jacaranda FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaPublicis Groupe AfricaDMASARogerwilcoPenquinMoonsportEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    KZN and Mpumalanga's finest win Vodacom Journalist regional awards

    The 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have announced the regional winners for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Journalists across these provinces are being recognised for outstanding work across 12 categories, showcasing exceptional stories and reporting from the past year.
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    The winners were a mix of journalists from KZN and Mpumalanga. Source: Supplied.
    The winners were a mix of journalists from KZN and Mpumalanga. Source: Supplied.

    Submissions

    This year, we received more than 1,330 submissions, received from journalists nationwide, exceeding last year’s 1,200 entries. These two regions contributed 168 remarkable entries.

    “In an era of AI and digital platforms, credible journalism is crucial. Traditional media holds power accountable and ensures transparency. Vodacom South Africa proudly honours excellence in journalism, highlighting its vital role in society and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the media industry," said Imran Khan, managing executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal Region.

    Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convener of the judging panel. The judging panel remains unchanged from last year and includes Arthur Goldstuck, Collin Nxumalo, Dr Elna Rossouw, Obed Zilwa, Advocate Robin Sewlal, Neo Ntsoma, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Manelisi Dubase, Portia Kobue and Jovial Rantao.

    “The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners, because the quality of entrants were once again very good. I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent," said Fisher.

    Winners

    The categories, in which regional winners will each receive R5 000 in prize money, include:

    • Live reporting/ breaking news – Sakhiseni Nxumalo from News24 for “They disappeared one by one': KZN teen recalls horrific night he lost 3 siblings to deadly floods”
    • Investigative – None
    • Opinion – Nivashni Nair from TimesLIVE for “This is not a movie, it's our lives”
    • Lifestyle – Jayed-Leigh Paulse with contributors Japan Mathebula and Justine Robilliard from SABC for “A retired neurosurgeon is undertaking a 7-thousand-kilometer motorbike ride to the furthest parts of South Africa to raise funds to provide access to medical care to vulnerable children”
    • Features – None
    • Photography – Sandile Ndlovu from TimesLIVE for “Blowing away the blues”
    • Sport – Carol Albertyn Christie with contributors Macfarlane Moleli, Ryan Logie and Dan Clayton from Carte Blanche for “Chess for change”
    • Financial and Economics – None
    • Politics – Greg Ardé with contributor Sam Sole from AmaBhungane for “All eyes on ANC bigwigs after NPA bags big witness”
    • Sustainability – Tony Carnie from Daily Maverick for “Coal hunters encircle Africa’s first wilderness and rhino sanctuary”
    • Innovation in Journalism – None

    The Young Journalist nominee for the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga region is Prashalan Govender of The Witness, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

    The regional winners will compete against other regional winners for the national title. The national winners will be announced on 4 December at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10, 000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100, 000.

    The Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year award overall winner will be able to enrol in a course of their choice, to the value of R50, 000 towards enhancing their craft and career prospects in Journalism.

    Read more: journalist, awards, KZN, Mpumalanga, TimesLive, The Witness, Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, regional
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz