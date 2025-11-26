Rhodes University appoints youngest head of journalism

Rhodes University and the School of Journalism and Media Studies has appointed Dr Quatro Mgogo as the incoming head of the School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS), effective from the second semester of 2026.

Dr Quatro Mgogo, incoming Head of the School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS). Source: Rhodes University.

This appointment marks a milestone as Dr Mgogo becomes both the youngest person and the first Black academic to lead JMS. Dr Mgogo has been a senior lecturer at both the School of Journalism and Media Studies and North-West University. With extensive experience in research, supervising and publications, Dr Mgogo intends to create a space for creativity, change and academic progression.

Looking ahead, Dr Mgogo’s 2026–2030 vision outlines an ambitious and socially responsive agenda for the School. His priorities include: