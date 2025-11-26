Trending
Show more
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Student Opportunity – Junior Sourcing Assistant Johannesburg
- Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Creative Copywriter Johannesburg
- Head of PR and Communications Durban
- Sub-editor PRETORIA
- Print & Digital Sub-Editor Paarl
- Journalism Internship (Paid Position) Centurion
- Journalist Centurion
- Motoring Journalist Pretoria
- Head of Media Implementation Johannesburg
Rhodes University appoints youngest head of journalism
Rhodes University and the School of Journalism and Media Studies has appointed Dr Quatro Mgogo as the incoming head of the School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS), effective from the second semester of 2026.
Dr Quatro Mgogo, incoming Head of the School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS). Source: Rhodes University.
This appointment marks a milestone as Dr Mgogo becomes both the youngest person and the first Black academic to lead JMS. Dr Mgogo has been a senior lecturer at both the School of Journalism and Media Studies and North-West University. With extensive experience in research, supervising and publications, Dr Mgogo intends to create a space for creativity, change and academic progression.
Looking ahead, Dr Mgogo’s 2026–2030 vision outlines an ambitious and socially responsive agenda for the School. His priorities include:
- Deepening transformation and fostering a culture grounded in diversity, inclusion, and collective pride.
- Advancing epistemic justice by reshaping the curriculum to be rigorous, contextually relevant, and aligned with the changing media landscape.
- Extending the School’s reach by offering online short courses for journalists, media managers, and development communication practitioners.
- Promoting multilingualism, with a strong focus on elevating isiXhosa within teaching and learning.
- Addressing postgraduate funding constraints to expand access to high-quality media and journalism education.
- Strengthening collaborations with media industries, newsrooms, and community communication partners across South Africa and the continent.