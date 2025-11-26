AI allows filmmakers to push creative limits

We need to look no further than our own social feed these days to see that AI is everywhere. Anyone can call themselves a creator. But for filmmakers, agencies and brands intent on telling stories with impact, the real question isn’t whether to use it, but rather how to use it without losing creative integrity.

Garon Campbell is the founder and AI director at Breadbin Productions. Source: Supplied.

AI isn’t the future. It’s the present

No longer some futuristic concept, AI is embedded in production pipelines across the industry and the world. In fact, 92% of visual effects studios have adopted AI applications in the last three years, and 41% of companies globally already use AI for video creation. Numbers that show us that this technology is here for the long game.

And it’s not just an international trend. Closer to home, 70% of South African creatives report using AI tools, mainly for generative design and editing. The shift is real and it’s accelerating.

That mindset has already produced some of the most talked-about work in South Africa’s commercial film space. One example is a tribute to Pam Golding, created by Breadbin Productions, which used AI to recreate the icon in her twenties and close gracefully with her at the height of her legacy. The result was a dreamlike, emotionally resonant piece that would have been impossible to achieve on the same timeline or budget using traditional methods.

If you’re still asking yourself why this emerging technology has quite literally exploded onto the scene, consider this: AI-driven visual effects can reduce post-production time by up to 30%, and editing workflows by 20–40%. These efficiencies aren’t just about speed; they open a world of creative possibilities that were previously out of reach.

From buzzwords to basic workflows

It’s clear that access to AI tools is not the challenge; anyone with an internet connection can find them. The real test that separates tinkering from true creativity is knowing how to use them meaningfully. What does that mean? Building hybrid workflows that combine traditional filmmaking with AI-enhanced processes and understanding where automation adds value and where human intuition must lead.

Practical applications are already here: pre-visualisation accelerated by generative tools, stills brought to life for corporate storytelling, and AI assisted tabletop shoots reinvented through in-camera virtual production. These methods amplify artistry, not dilute it.

Protecting creativity in a tech-driven world

One of the biggest misconceptions about AI in filmmaking is that it somehow takes away from originality. In reality, resisting this innovation revolution can turn out to be much riskier. With shrinking timelines and budgets tightening, hanging on to old workflows and processes can leave creativity dead in the water. AI, when used with intention, doesn't have to replace the filmmaker; it empowers them to pitch braver ideas, ideate faster, and explore visual styles that were traditionally vetoed by budgets.We just need to stick to one guiding principle: technology should serve creativity, not dictate it. The most exciting work in this space comes from teams that treat AI as a collaborator, not a shortcut.

Building capacity, not just content

As adoption grows, the skills gap is widening. 85% of South African workers want AI training, yet more than half find current training inadequate. And with AI tools being only as powerful as the people who use them, the industry needs more technically capable creative thinkers who understand how AI fits into storytelling, ethics, and production workflows. Education is critical. Without it, the promise of AI could become just another trend instead of a transformative force.

A call to rethink, not resist

The question isn’t whether AI belongs in the creative process – that’s already happening. What we should really be asking is how we make its integration more meaningful. For filmmakers, agencies, and brands, there is a clear way forward that starts with a strategy to protect the creative process and embrace hybrid workflows that combine the best of both worlds. The industry doesn't need more buzzwords; it needs brave thinking. It needs a conscious commitment to reinvention, one frame at a time.