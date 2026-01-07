It's lit: L'Oréal unveils new light tech-powered beauty tools at CES 2026

L'Oréal Groupe unveiled two new beauty tools powered by light technology at CES 2026. The tools — Light Straight + Multi-styler, an infrared-powered hair styling tool, and LED Face Mask, a silicone mask that emits light — were also named CES 2026 Innovation Award honorees.

"At L'Oréal, we've always believed that beauty is deeply connected to scientific discovery, a belief that has been central to our company since its inception over 115 years ago.

“Today, we tirelessly combine the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs with our creativity to craft innovative beauty experiences that are more effective and tailored to individual needs.

“This year, our pioneering advancements in light technologies at CES 2026 once again demonstrate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of new beauty solutions," said Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO in charge of research, innovation, and technology at L'Oréal Groupe.

Infrared-powered haircare

L'Oréal unveiled its Light Straight + Multi-styler at CES 2026. Image credit: L'Oréal

According to a 2024 L'Oréal consumer study conducted in the United States, 58% of women surveyed indicated that their hair was damaged by heat.

Developed with infrared light technology, this hair styling tool achieves styling results similar to traditional hair straighteners at lower temperatures.

Unlike traditional hair straighteners, the Light Straight + Multi-styler has glass plates that straighten hair while never exceeding 320°F — regular heating plates can reach temperatures of 400°F and higher.

The handheld device uses near-infrared light to reshape internal hydrogen bonds — the molecular structures that determine hair's shape and texture.

L'Oréal says that Light Straight + Multi-styler’s research and development will be completed by the end of 2027.

LED skincare

L'Oréal developed the flexible silicone LED Face Mask with iSmart. Image credit: L'Oréal

L'Oréal wants to take LED face masks to the next level.

Currently in prototype form, its flexible silicone LED Face Mask — which delivers light directly to the face — was developed with iSmart Developments.

L'Oréal believes its testing will show that the LED Face Mask combats visible signs of ageing — fine lines, sagging, and uneven tone — through targeted red light and near-infrared light.

According to L'Oréal, the mask's effectiveness lies in its transparent support, which integrates a skin-safe microcircuit to control the emission of red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm).

The L'Oréal LED Face Mask is expected to launch in 2027.