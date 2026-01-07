Trending
Learn the ABCs of tyre care this back-to-school season
“Road safety starts long before the school bell rings,” said Keith Phelps, technical tyre expert at Dunlop Tyres SA. “Tyre checks are quick, easy, and one of the most effective ways to protect your family on the road. The ABC of tyre care gives every parent a clear, memorable way to keep their vehicles safe and school-run ready.”
The ABC of tyre care
A – air pressure
Correct tyre pressure is essential for safe handling, braking, and fuel efficiency. Parents are encouraged to check tyre pressure weekly, including the spare. Under-inflation is one of the leading causes of tyre failure. Under inflated tyres are one of the biggest contributing factors for aquaplaning occurring on wet road surfaces.
B – balance and alignment
Proper wheel balancing and alignment ensures that your tyres wear evenly and your vehicle stays stable on the road, especially important during the busy school commute. Misalignment can cause unpredictable steering and longer stopping distances, creating unnecessary hazards on the road.
C – condition
Worn or damaged tyres reduce grip, especially in wet weather. Parents should look for good tread depth and Dunlop recommends 1.6mm for optimal safety. They should also check for any cuts, cracks, bulges, or uneven wear appearing, even if minor.
Why back-to-school tyre checks matter
January brings higher traffic volumes, unpredictable weather, and early-morning congestion. Safe tyres improve braking performance and overall control, helping keep children and families secure on their way to and from school.
“Safety is not just about seatbelts and speed limits – tyres are the first and only point of contact with the road,” added Phelps. “Keep this simple reminder and teach your children from a young age of the importance of tyre care as it goes a long way to build safer habits for the things that are important.”
Dunlop’s commitment to safer roads
Dunlop continues to champion road safety through informative content and expert tyre assessments available across its dealer network. Parents and scholar transport operators can visit any Dunlop store for professional advice and tyre checks to ensure their vehicles are school-trip ready.
