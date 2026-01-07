South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Learn the ABCs of tyre care this back-to-school season

    As South African families gear up for the back-to-school rush, Dunlop Tyres SA is calling on parents, guardians, and scholar transport drivers to prioritise tyre safety by following the simple ABC of tyre care.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    7 Jan 2026
    7 Jan 2026
    Take the ABC approach to tyre care this back-to-school season to keep safe on the road
    Take the ABC approach to tyre care this back-to-school season to keep safe on the road

    “Road safety starts long before the school bell rings,” said Keith Phelps, technical tyre expert at Dunlop Tyres SA. “Tyre checks are quick, easy, and one of the most effective ways to protect your family on the road. The ABC of tyre care gives every parent a clear, memorable way to keep their vehicles safe and school-run ready.”

    The ABC of tyre care

    A – air pressure

    Correct tyre pressure is essential for safe handling, braking, and fuel efficiency. Parents are encouraged to check tyre pressure weekly, including the spare. Under-inflation is one of the leading causes of tyre failure. Under inflated tyres are one of the biggest contributing factors for aquaplaning occurring on wet road surfaces.

    B – balance and alignment

    Proper wheel balancing and alignment ensures that your tyres wear evenly and your vehicle stays stable on the road, especially important during the busy school commute. Misalignment can cause unpredictable steering and longer stopping distances, creating unnecessary hazards on the road.

    C – condition

    Worn or damaged tyres reduce grip, especially in wet weather. Parents should look for good tread depth and Dunlop recommends 1.6mm for optimal safety. They should also check for any cuts, cracks, bulges, or uneven wear appearing, even if minor.

    Why back-to-school tyre checks matter

    January brings higher traffic volumes, unpredictable weather, and early-morning congestion. Safe tyres improve braking performance and overall control, helping keep children and families secure on their way to and from school.

    “Safety is not just about seatbelts and speed limits – tyres are the first and only point of contact with the road,” added Phelps. “Keep this simple reminder and teach your children from a young age of the importance of tyre care as it goes a long way to build safer habits for the things that are important.”

    Dunlop’s commitment to safer roads

    Dunlop continues to champion road safety through informative content and expert tyre assessments available across its dealer network. Parents and scholar transport operators can visit any Dunlop store for professional advice and tyre checks to ensure their vehicles are school-trip ready.

    Read more: back-to-school, Dunlop Tyres SA, Keith Phelps
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz