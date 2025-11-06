South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Dunlop Tyres SA welcomes Marcia Noxolo Veronica Mayaba as new commercial director

    Dunlop Tyres SA is proud to announce the appointment of Marcia Noxolo Veronica Mayaba as its commercial director, effective November 2025. Her portfolio encompasses sales, retail, marketing and technical services. A respected and purpose-driven leader, Mayaba brings decades of experience across the automotive value chain and a proven track record of building high-performance, people-centred teams.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    Dunlop Tyres SA welcomes Marcia Noxolo Veronica Mayaba as new commercial director

    Mayaba, recognised for achieving several milestones and firsts in the automotive industry, brings with her extensive experience from the sector, supporting Dunlop’s growth strategy in the medium to long term future.

    Mayaba was the first black female CEO in automotive retail in South Africa. Her impressive career includes leadership positions at Eqstra Fleet Management, Isuzu Motors South Africa, Lindsay Saker VW & AUDI, Barloworld GM Bruma, Barloworld Isuzu, Barloworld Ford & Mazda.

    Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa said: “Marcia brings a distinctive blend of empathy, strategic insight, and commercial acumen. Her passion for developing people, her deep understanding of the automotive ecosystem, and her commitment to ethical leadership align perfectly with Dunlop’s purpose-driven culture. We’re so excited to welcome her to the leadership team and look forward to the impact she will make in driving our business and dealer partnerships forward.”

    Mayaba’s passion for the automotive industry stems from a personal journey of perseverance and purpose. “The automotive industry has been the canvas for my life’s work. It’s where innovation meets people’s daily realities – and for me, it represents progress and empowerment, especially for women and young people. It is my purpose to contribute to a sustainable and thriving business where people and the organisation grow together.”

    Speaking on her decision to join Dunlop, Mayaba said: “Dunlop embodies heritage, integrity, and resilience – values that deeply resonate with me. My first meeting with Lubin and the Exco immediately felt like a fit – a culture anchored in people, continuous improvement, and long-term sustainability. Joining Dunlop is not just a career move; it’s a continuation of my purpose to build stronger, values-based ecosystems within the automotive landscape.”

    Read more: Dunlop Tyres SA, Isuzu Motors
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz