Dunlop Tyres SA welcomes Marcia Noxolo Veronica Mayaba as new commercial director

Dunlop Tyres SA is proud to announce the appointment of Marcia Noxolo Veronica Mayaba as its commercial director, effective November 2025. Her portfolio encompasses sales, retail, marketing and technical services. A respected and purpose-driven leader, Mayaba brings decades of experience across the automotive value chain and a proven track record of building high-performance, people-centred teams.

Mayaba, recognised for achieving several milestones and firsts in the automotive industry, brings with her extensive experience from the sector, supporting Dunlop’s growth strategy in the medium to long term future.

Mayaba was the first black female CEO in automotive retail in South Africa. Her impressive career includes leadership positions at Eqstra Fleet Management, Isuzu Motors South Africa, Lindsay Saker VW & AUDI, Barloworld GM Bruma, Barloworld Isuzu, Barloworld Ford & Mazda.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa said: “Marcia brings a distinctive blend of empathy, strategic insight, and commercial acumen. Her passion for developing people, her deep understanding of the automotive ecosystem, and her commitment to ethical leadership align perfectly with Dunlop’s purpose-driven culture. We’re so excited to welcome her to the leadership team and look forward to the impact she will make in driving our business and dealer partnerships forward.”

Mayaba’s passion for the automotive industry stems from a personal journey of perseverance and purpose. “The automotive industry has been the canvas for my life’s work. It’s where innovation meets people’s daily realities – and for me, it represents progress and empowerment, especially for women and young people. It is my purpose to contribute to a sustainable and thriving business where people and the organisation grow together.”

Speaking on her decision to join Dunlop, Mayaba said: “Dunlop embodies heritage, integrity, and resilience – values that deeply resonate with me. My first meeting with Lubin and the Exco immediately felt like a fit – a culture anchored in people, continuous improvement, and long-term sustainability. Joining Dunlop is not just a career move; it’s a continuation of my purpose to build stronger, values-based ecosystems within the automotive landscape.”



