    Show a little love to your tyres this Valentine’s Day

    It’s the month of love, but are flowers and chocolates the ultimate expression of love? Dunlop Tyres is encouraging South Africans to share a little extra love - not just with their partners, family, and friends, but with the tyres that carry them safely through everyday journeys.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    This Valentine’s month, take a moment to check your tyres - because caring for your family starts with showing care for things that keep them safe.
    This Valentine’s month, take a moment to check your tyres - because caring for your family starts with showing care for things that keep them safe.

    “Your tyres are the only part of your vehicle that makes direct contact with the road, so a bit of attention can make a big difference,” says Keith Phelps, tyre expert at Dunlop. “When you take care of your tyres, they take care of you. Good maintenance improves safety, grip, tyre longevity, and fuel efficiency, all things every driver can benefit from.”

    Simple ways to ‘Love Your Tyres’ This February

    Tread that runs as deep as love

    Good tread = good grip = safer journeys with the ones you love.
    Check that your tread depth is above the legal minimum of 1mm, however Dunlop recommends 1.6mm for safer driving.

    Love doesn’t mean bad pressure, and neither should your tyres

    Keep pressure at optimal levels, much like your heart.
    Proper inflation optimises fuel efficiency, extends tyre life, and ensures a smoother, safer drive.

    Love shouldn’t cut too deep… and neither should your tyres

    Cracks, cuts, and bulges are signs your tyres are calling out for attention.
    Visit a Dunlop branded fitment centre to give them a quick check before every major trip - a few seconds of care can prevent major heartbreak on the road.

    Eyes only for you… and your tyres

    A simple visual inspection keeps each journey safe and stress-free.
    Look out for uneven wear, embedded objects, or anything that seems out of the ordinary.

    Stay aligned — in love and on the road

    If your car pulls to one side or you feel unusual vibrations, your alignment might be off. Staying aligned means a smoother relationship.

    Love goes in circles… and so should your tyres

    Rotating your tyres helps them wear evenly and last longer.
    It’s a small act of commitment your tyres will appreciate.

    “These small checks are easy to do and can prevent major issues later,” adds Phelps. “With road conditions varying across South Africa, tyre care is one of the best ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, no matter where you’re heading this Valentine’s month.”

    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
    Let's do Biz