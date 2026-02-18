18 months of tyre protection now standard from Dunlop

Following an overwhelming response from South African motorists, Dunlop Tyres South Africa has made its 18-month Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance a standard offering across its tyre range, starting 1 February 2026.

Previously introduced as a limited-time extension, the enhanced 18-month cover has proven to be a popular request from consumers seeking value, protection and long-term peace of mind from essential vehicle purchases.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa, said: “Dunlop is a brand that believes in the quality of our product and bringing added value to customers. Last year we had launched a special extension to our Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance offering, giving South African drivers an extra six months of cover, on top of the existing 12, if they purchased our tyres within a specified period. The feedback we have received from our dealer network who engage with drivers daily was incredible.”

Ozoux added: “There is clearly a need in the market for a tyre insurance product that offers peace of mind to consumers, should irreparable tyre damage occur due a road hazard. This is why we have taken a bold step in making our Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance a standard 18-month cover that comes at no cost to the consumer. We are really excited by this move and we look forward to seeing consumers enjoy the benefits of investing in Dunlop tyres.”

By making the extended cover standard, Dunlop continues to lead the category - offering more than just safety and premium tyre performance, but a comprehensive value proposition that supports drivers long after they leave the dealership.

The cover is activated when customers purchase Dunlop tyres at a Dunlop-branded store, and register their purchase for Dunlop Sure on the Dunlop website within 7 days.

The cover is free, and protects customers against irreparable road hazard damage to their tyre.

“By making 18 months of Dunlop Sure standard, we’re reinforcing our confidence in our products and raising expectations of what tyre ownership should deliver - safety, value and reassurance,” said Ozoux.

Visit www.dunloptyres.co.za/dunlop-sure for more information.



