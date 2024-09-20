Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    Before you hit the road – essential tyre info for your journey

    With the long June school holidays around the corner, many families are gearing up for road trips. As excitement builds, parents are urged to prioritise road safety – especially with the increase in traffic and unpredictable weather across the country in recent weeks.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    25 Jun 2025
    Family road trips start with smiles, and safe tyres. Before you head out this winter holiday, check your tread and tyre pressure to keep every journey pleasant and safe
    “In winter, you could be heading to the icy Berg or the coast. Either way, your vehicle and tyres must be road-trip ready,” said Keith Phelps, technical tyre expert at Dunlop Tyres SA. “Safety starts before you hit the road.”

    Here are Phelps’ top tyre safety tips for a safer family getaway:

    • Check your tread: Ensure your tyres have at least the legal 1.6mm of tread depth for optimal grip and safer braking, especially in wet or icy conditions.

    • Inflate correctly: Check tyre pressure when tyres are cold, following your vehicle manual’s guidance. Don’t forget the spare. Underinflated tyres can lead to dangerous blowouts, particularly at high speeds.

    • Inspect for damage: Look for cracks, bulges or uneven wear, which may indicate internal tyre issues or misalignment, both of which can increase the risk of failure on long drives.

    • Rotate and align: Rotate tyres every 10,000km and check alignment if your vehicle pulls to one side. This improves handling and extends tyre life.

    • Avoid overloading: Extra passengers, luggage, and supplies add weight and strain tyres. Overloading increases heat, wear, fuel consumption, and risk of blowouts. It may also void insurance coverage.

    • Slow down in winter: Tyres lose grip at high speeds. Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially in shaded or elevated areas where roads may be slick.

    • Check trailer and caravan tyres: If towing, inspect all tyres – trailers included. Ageing or underinflated tyres can cause swerving or jack-knifing. Proper inflation and tread depth help maintain stability and grip.

    Make safety part of your holiday plan

    “Every trip should start with a full safety check,” added Phelps. “That includes tyres, brakes, and even your child’s car seat. If you’re renting or travelling in someone else’s vehicle, do the same checks as you would on your own.”

    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
