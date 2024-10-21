Don’t let burst tyres derail April’s travel plans

With April’s long weekends on the horizon, our roads are set to experience a significant surge in traffic. Dunlop Tyres SA calls on South Africans to be safe and responsible on the roads and recommends conducting necessary vehicle checks before heading out.

Dunlop Tyres SA urges all road users to exercise increased caution on the roads this Easter due to expected heightened traffic volumes. Stay safe, stay prepared, and make every journey a responsible one.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: "The April period consistently records heightened traffic volumes and, unfortunately, a spike in road incidents. Ensuring your vehicle, especially your tyres, are in optimal condition is not just a precaution, it's a necessity.”

Stats show that April presents traffic challenges around the country.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) "Easter 2023 and Easter 2024 State of Road Safety Report" highlights alarming statistics: in 2024, there were 236 fatal crashes resulting in 335 fatalities. Notably, accidents caused by burst tyres and unroadworthy vehicles contributed to these figures.

Dunlop Tyres SA emphasises the critical importance of vehicle preparedness and driver vigilance during this peak travel season.

To assist motorists in preparing for their journeys, Dunlop Tyres SA offers the following tyre and road safety tips:

Inflate tyres to the manufacturer's recommended pressure, found in the vehicle owner's manual or on the driver's door panel. Correct inflation enhances braking efficiency and road grip. Under-inflation may lead to blowouts, while over-inflation reduces traction.

Ensure tyre tread is above the tread depth indicator (1.6mm). Worn-out treads compromise grip, especially on wet roads, increasing accident risk.

Ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy. Check all lights and indicators, windscreens, windscreen wipers, brakes, steering, shock absorbers and exhaust system for faults.

Fatigue impairs concentration and reaction times. Ensure you're well-rested before embarking on long trips.

Never drive under the influence. Alcohol and drugs severely impair judgment and coordination, leading to accidents.

Seatbelts significantly reduce the risk of injury or death in the event of a crash. Ensure all passengers are buckled up.

Keep emergency contact numbers handy and ensure your vehicle's emergency kit is stocked and accessible.

Ozoux said: "Road safety is a collective responsibility. The increased traffic during April highlights the need for increased awareness and precaution. By adhering to safety guidelines and maintaining your vehicle, you contribute to safer roads for everyone."

For more helpful insights on tyre safety see https://www.dunloptyres.co.za/Important-Safety-Information.



