Dunlop Tyres SA emphasises road safety as South Africa returns to school
The start of the school year inevitably leads to increased traffic volumes, which too often results in accidents involving children being transported to and from school. It is essential to remember that vehicle and tyre safety checks are vital in preventing such incidents.
Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: "The safety of scholar transport services is a pressing concern in South Africa. Recent years have seen numerous accidents involving these services, resulting in serious injuries and fatalities. Many of these incidents have been attributed to vehicles being in poor condition, unmaintained, and overloaded."
Ozoux highlighted the importance of tyre inspection, and said: "Your tyres are the only part of your vehicle that directly meets the road surface. In emergency situations, tyres need sufficient friction to come to a stop. Worn or damaged tyres can reduce grip, leading to delayed stopping times or aquaplaning in wet weather conditions."
Whether you are a parent carpooling or a scholar transport service provider, Dunlop Tyres SA recommends the following essential tyre safety tips:
- Check tyre pressure: Regularly check tyre pressure when tyres are cold. Don't forget to check the spare tyre.
- Avoid overloading: Never overload tyres. Check the maximum load-carrying capability of a tyre, which is moulded onto the sidewall.
- Inspect tyres: Regularly inspect tyres for scrapes, bulges, separations, cuts, snags, or embedded foreign objects. If you notice any damage, consult a tyre dealer immediately.
- Drive safely: Always drive safely and never operate your vehicle above lawful speeds.
For more helpful insights on tyre safety see https://www.dunloptyres.co.za/Important-Safety-Information.
