Transport Evolution Africa 2025 drives green mobility, inclusive trade corridors

The 12th edition of Transport Evolution Africa (TEA) recently wrapped up at Gallagher Convention Centre, spotlighting critical investments in green fuels, inclusive transport, and cross-border corridor development. The event united more than 4,000 public and private sector leaders from over 20 countries, reaffirming Africa’s growing role as a logistics and trade hub.

Source: Supplied

Transport Evolution Africa 2025 showcased major strides in corridor investment, transport inclusion, and continent-wide commitments to sustainable infrastructure. High-level sessions brought together leading voices from sectors spanning government, infrastructure, freight, and technology.

Sandra Barrow, Event Director at dmg events, said: "Transport Evolution Africa continues to serve as the regional anchor for infrastructure cooperation. This year’s edition built strong momentum for green fuels, smarter border frameworks and inclusive multimodal systems aligned with long-term objectives."

With participants from the SADC region, UAE, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia, TEA reinforced South Africa’s position as a continental logistics gateway. Attendees included representatives from transport authorities, cargo owners, port operators, SEZs, and financiers.

Focus on energy transition and green innovation

Hydrox Holdings CEO Corrie de Jager presented a breakthrough in hydrogen electrolysis technology that could reduce costs by over 30%, enabling decentralised fuel production for remote corridors. De Jager stated: "Africa cannot wait for perfect conditions, we’ve proven the hydrogen technology works, we just need to build it at scale. We have the wind, we have the solar, and now we have the local IP.

Thomas Roos from CSIR highlighted maritime decarbonization efforts: "Shipping’s net zero transition is a springboard for green hydrogen development, and our ports can lead the way.

Safety, AI, and data-driven logistics

Technology-driven sessions explored how AI, fleet management, and predictive tools are enhancing supply chain safety and efficiency. Clay Colgate, Chief Business Development Officer at Optix, noted: "For us, the link between efficiency and safety is non-negotiable. You can’t scale responsibly without knowing what the data is telling you.”

The event emphasised designing transport systems that balance commercial viability with social equity. Vishal Pooran from GIP said: "We cannot solve exclusion with engineering alone. Equity must be factored into policy, investment and project delivery from the start."

Discussions covered minibus taxi integration, informal economy support, and shared freight-passenger infrastructure in both urban and rural settings.

Edwin Bruggeman of Bruggeman International showcased port shore power projects from Miami and Rotterdam, underlining their benefits: "It’s not just about emissions, it’s about people. Shore power makes ports cleaner, safer and better neighbours to the communities around them.

CEO Forum and Transport Evolution Awards

The TEA CEO Forum convened 30 leading CEOs from African ports, rail, and road authorities, fostering collaboration and innovation through strategic discussions and networking.

The Transport Evolution Africa Awards 2025 honoured projects driving sustainability and industry leadership. Josh Low remarked: "This year’s winners reflect Africa’s growing capacity to lead, adapt and design its own transport future. From hydrogen to road safety to regulatory frameworks, these projects show what’s possible."

Award winners included:

• Best Equity, Diversity and Social Inclusion Programme: Grindrod Logistics

• Women in Transport: Mokwane Dikeledi (Bidvest McCarthy)

• Excellence in Sustainability and ESG in Transport: Dangote Cement Transport

• Leadership Excellence in Transport and Logistics Sector: Jonathan Mphake (SBV Services)

• Transformation in Transport: Lovemore Bingandadi (SADC/COMESA/EAC)

As exhibitors and stakeholders reaffirmed the platform’s role in shaping Africa’s long-term development priorities, Transport Evolution Africa will return in 2026, continuing its focus on regional integration, clean mobility, and connected trade corridors.