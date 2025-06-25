Trending
Jobs
- Traffic Management Operator Goodwood
- ORS Area Manager Centurion
- ORS Fleet Manager Centurion
- Telesales and Marketing Representative Cape Town
- Post Office Operations Clerk Johannesburg
- Telesales and Marketing Representative Cape Town
- Journalist Johannesburg
Kruger Street bridge reopens early as N4 upgrade hits key milestone
The R1.33bn project, which got underway in March 2024, will see 30km of the N4 expanded to two lanes in each direction to ease congestion and improve safety for commuters and long-distance travellers.
The construction remains on track for completion within its 43-month timeframe.
Next in the schedule, the Helen Joseph interchange bridge is set to close on 2 July 2025, with reopening targeted for 30 July 2026.
The interchange ramps will stay open throughout this period.
Alternative routes during closures:
• Protea Park North/South: Use Kruger Street bridge
• Safarituine/Azaleapark: Use Kruger Street bridge or Helen Joseph/Waterberg Avenue towards the R24
• Accessing N4 West: Use Dr Moroka Interchange
Bakwena’s chief operating officer, Solomon Kganyago, is urging motorists to obey speed limits and road signs, noting that illegal U-turns remain a serious concern. “These works will not only improve overall safety but also enhance the driving experience," he says.
The concessionaire confirmed efforts are ongoing to limit traffic delays during the next phase of the N4 upgrade and encouraged drivers to plan their trips accordingly.
Related
#YouthMonth: Nomathemba Selesho drives inclusion and resilience in South Africa’s logistics sector 2 days Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo to step down, named Kumba Iron Ore CFO 20 Jun 2025 Logistics sector opens new tech-driven career paths for SA’s youth 18 Jun 2025 China announces zero-tariff access for African countries, boosting trade opportunities 17 Jun 2025 Transnet, unions seal three-year wage deal after strike threat 13 Jun 2025 Bakwena bursary, learnership programmes support youth along key logistics corridor 11 Jun 2025