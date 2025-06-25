Kruger Street bridge reopens early as N4 upgrade hits key milestone

The upgrade of the N4 between Buffelspoort and Dr Moroka interchanges has reached a significant milestone, with the Kruger Street bridge reopening to traffic today, 25 June 2025, nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Source: Supplied

The R1.33bn project, which got underway in March 2024, will see 30km of the N4 expanded to two lanes in each direction to ease congestion and improve safety for commuters and long-distance travellers.

The construction remains on track for completion within its 43-month timeframe.

Next in the schedule, the Helen Joseph interchange bridge is set to close on 2 July 2025, with reopening targeted for 30 July 2026.

The interchange ramps will stay open throughout this period.

Alternative routes during closures:

• Protea Park North/South: Use Kruger Street bridge

• Safarituine/Azaleapark: Use Kruger Street bridge or Helen Joseph/Waterberg Avenue towards the R24

• Accessing N4 West: Use Dr Moroka Interchange

Source: Supplied

Bakwena’s chief operating officer, Solomon Kganyago, is urging motorists to obey speed limits and road signs, noting that illegal U-turns remain a serious concern. “These works will not only improve overall safety but also enhance the driving experience," he says.

The concessionaire confirmed efforts are ongoing to limit traffic delays during the next phase of the N4 upgrade and encouraged drivers to plan their trips accordingly.