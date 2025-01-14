Truth about B-BBEE: It's not just about speed, but meaningful change

When we talk about transformation and broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), it is easy to fall into one of two camps: those who think it is just a tick-box exercise, and those who are frustrated that it is not moving fast enough.

Dimpho Sepeng, Social Media Manager at the BEE Chamber

Somewhere between is the uncomfortable truth: transformation is not easy, and it is complex. How we see it often says more about us than it does about the policy itself.

We all bring our own experiences, assumptions, and even fears into how we see transformation being implemented. That is human. However, sometimes those internal biases can cloud our ability to see the bigger picture, and they can cause us to look for shortcuts instead of leaning into the real, long-term work that transformation demands.

Seeking quick-fixes

At times, we all want things to move fast. We want to see results now, whether it is a better B-BBEE scorecard, more Black-owned suppliers, or increased employment numbers. The desire for “visible progress” is real and understandable but not all impact is immediate.

Hiring one person or working with one Black-owned supplier does not instantly fix decades of inequality. It is a start, but real and true transformation takes time and that is where the frustration can kick in because when we do not see the change quickly, we start to question whether it is working at all.

Personal experiences shaping our views and blind spots

If you have worked hard to build a business, transformation might feel like a threat to what you have built. If you have been excluded from opportunities your whole life, it might feel like transformation is moving too slowly. If you have been part of a company trying to comply with the B-BBEE legislation, it might feel like a confusing and ever-changing goalpost.

None of these feelings are wrong. They are shaped by our own reality, but they can create a kind of tunnel vision where we only see the part of the picture that affects us directly, and not the broader context.

For example, a company might feel frustrated at having to invest in skills development or ownership changes without realising that, for someone else, those same changes represent their first real opportunity at economic inclusion.

Embracing transformation and understanding its true purpose allows businesses to see it not as a threat, but as an opportunity for meaningful growth and inclusion.

Progress for the sake of progress?

There can be pressure for businesses to seem like they are doing something, to be seen taking action so the desire to chase the quick wins is there such as implementing short-term training, giving once-off donations or even creating surface-level deals such as fronting practices. However, being busy is not the same as being effective.

We can spend months working on compliance and still miss the point of what B-BBEE transformation is really about. When we treat B-BBEE as just a checklist to get through, we lose sight of its purpose: to create meaningful, long-lasting inclusion and participation in the economy.

B-BBEE transformative progress

B-BBEE transformation challenges us, not just in how we do business, but in how we think, lead, and engage, and it is okay if we do not get it perfect right away. It is okay if we need to unlearn some things, sit in discomfort, or change direction.

The important thing is that we try to see beyond our own corner of the world. That we ask questions. That we are willing to look at the bigger picture, even when it is complicated, even when the results are not immediate.

Real B-BBEE transformation does not always announce itself. Sometimes it looks like a quiet shift in how we hire people.

Sometimes it is a long-term mentorship that changes someone’s life. Sometimes it is letting go of the need to “look busy” and instead committing to work that actually moves the dial, even if no one is clapping. We all have a role to play in building something better, and it starts with recognising how our own perspectives, biases, and expectations shape the way we engage with B-BBEE transformation.