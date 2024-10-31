Thuli Gasa appointed head of corporate services at Dunlop Tyres SA

Dunlop Tyres South Africa is proud to announce the appointment of Thuli Gasa as head of corporate services, serving as a full member of the executive committee. Gasa will oversee critical functions including risk management, internal auditing, business continuity, BBBEE, Health, safety and environmental, and sustainability.

Dunlop Tyres SA CEO, Lubin Ozoux, said: “We are extremely excited to announce Thuli’s appointment as head of corporate services. She has been an invaluable member of the Dunlop team for many years, driving excellence in her roles as original equipment quality auditor, associate risk manager and strategic initiatives manager. We are fully confident that, empowered in this new role, she will continue to lead with exceptional dedication and professionalism to support Dunlop’s growth.”

Gasa, who grew up in uMnambithi (formerly known as Ladysmith), began her journey with the company in 2016 as a quality auditor working with Original Equipment (OE) Manufacturers - key business partners for Dunlop. Gasa had to ensure Dunlop tyres met the specifications of the manufacturers, working closely with various teams on the factory floor.

In her new role, Gasa will be working alongside two internal audit managers and an HSE manager. Her key priorities include managing business risks, strengthening internal controls on high-risk processes, driving stringent health and safety standards, standardising operations across the company, managing risk critical utilities (water and energy supply), resetting the safety culture, and overseeing transformation in terms of B-EE across the company.

“In this role, I will continue to build on my previous functions, communicating between the different levels in the company, bringing insights from the factory floor to strategic decision-making. It’s important to me to ensure that we work as one organisation, focused on proactively managing risks and delivering the best quality product for South Africans,” she said.

Gasa’s personal journey is equally inspiring. Growing up in Ladysmith, where Dunlop is a major employer, she understands the importance of hard work, dedication and being a role model to young girls.

“Coming from Ladysmith, a little town in northern KZN, where there aren’t many major employers, Dunlop’s presence is extremely important for the town’s success. That’s why my role is very important to me – not only do I hope I want show that hard work pays off and you can reach your goals, but in my role, I aim to make a difference to my community and be an inspiration to the next generation. We often hear people say, 'life is not fair' we need to look beyond unfairness to find opportunities available for learning and self-development."



