Dunlop Sure provides South African drivers with “damaged beyond repair” offer

Potholes, debris, and hazards on South African roads increase the likelihood of tyre damage, necessitating the need for cover against unexpected damage and costs in situations out of drivers’ control.

Dunlop Sure tyre insurance, developed by Dunlop Tyres SA, offers drivers peace of mind with free replacement of Dunlop tyres damaged beyond repair. The cover applies when drivers purchase Dunlop tyres from a Dunlop-branded dealership (i.e. Dunlop Zone, Dunlop Commercial, Dunlop Express, and Dunlop Business in a Box/Container across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Swaziland) and registers their tyres within seven days of purchase. The cover comes at no cost to the driver and applies for a 12-month period from the date of purchase.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: "South Africa has a unique mix of city and country roads, and while South Africans love to be out and about, the reality is that road hazards can lie around the corner. A pothole that you didn’t see in advance, or a piece of debris fallen unexpectedly on the road, can lead to drivers damaging their tyres beyond repair. Not all drivers are able to absorb the costs of replacing their tyres. This is why we developed the Dunlop Sure tyre cover. It is our commitment to South African drivers, providing protection against unforeseen and unexpected tyre damage.”

Ozoux said the tyre cover was developed in line with the unique situation South African drivers faced.

“Unforeseen costs can put people out of pocket. We want to give South Africans the confidence to be out on the roads knowing they have cover direct from a proudly local manufacturer of tyres,” said Ozoux.

Since its launch in December 2020, Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance has delivered significant benefits, replacing irreparably damaged Dunlop tyres at no additional cost to drivers of passenger, SUV/4x4, and light truck tyres.

Find more information here https://www.dunloptyres.co.za/dunlop-sure.



