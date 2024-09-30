Dunlop Tyres SA urges South Africans to prioritise tyre safety amid festive season tragedies

Dunlop Tyres South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the tragic loss of 1,502 lives during the 2024/25 festive season.

Don’t let this be your tyres! Worn tyres put lives at risk. Regular inspections and timely replacements can make all the difference.

The recent statistics shared by the Honourable Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy (MP) serve as a sobering reminder of the urgent need to address road safety in our country.

Worn tyres a key offence

In the first five days of the festive season, according to insights from the Department of Transport’s first festive week report, worn tyres emerged as one of the top five offences noted by traffic officials who had stopped nearly 20,000 vehicles.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, said: “This is of particular concern to Dunlop. Worn tyres significantly compromise a vehicle's safety and performance due to reduced grip on road surfaces, they are weaker and more prone to blowouts, and stopping a vehicle on worn tyres takes longer, among many other failures. Importantly, worn tyres do not take place instantly, it takes time for the tyre material to wear down. This is why regular inspections are necessary. Worn tyres highlights the direct connection between vehicle maintenance and the safety of all road users, especially over peak traffic seasons such as the year-end holiday season.”

Tyre safety is a common responsibility

As a leading tyre manufacturer, Dunlop Tyres SA is committed to raising awareness about the vital role tyres play in ensuring road safety. Properly maintained tyres not only save lives but also enhance vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Key safety tips for drivers

Inspect your tyres regularly: Check tread depth, tyre pressure, and overall condition before embarking on any journey. Your tyres need a tread of at least one millimetre in depth, and should be replaced before reaching this limit. Avoid overloading: Excess weight increases tyre wear and reduces handling capabilities. Rotate and balance tyres: Regular rotation and balancing extend the lifespan of tyres and improve driving stability. Replace worn tyres promptly: Do not wait until tyres are visibly damaged. Replace them when wear is noticeable or performance declines.



Ozoux said: “Drivers are urged to visit their nearest tyre dealer for expert analysis of their tyres if they are unsure of the tyre’s condition. Rather be safe and protect yourself and other road users.”

For more information about tyre safety or to find your nearest Dunlop Tyres SA dealership, visit our website at www.dunloptyres.co.za.



