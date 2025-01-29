Deadline for South Africa F1 bid extended

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Bid Steering Committee (BSC), has extended the submission deadline for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for South Africa’s Formula 1 Grand Prix bid.

“This extension aims to give stakeholders additional time to submit comprehensive, well-structured proposals in line with RFEOI requirements. The Ministry is committed to a transparent and competitive process to secure this prestigious motorsport event,” the Ministry said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission has been extended to 18 March 2025.

“Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would boost our economy, tourism and development while showcasing South Africa as a premier global sporting destination. This extension ensures bidders have the time to prepare exceptional proposals,” the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said.

In December 2024, McKenzie announced a team of experts to form South Africa’s Formula One Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for the return of the international auto racing event.

At the time he said the team will be responsible for all aspects of preparing a bid for the consideration of the Formula One Group and global motorsport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), and a phase of choosing which city and track to put forward for consideration.

Proposals must be submitted via email to moc.csb1fas@dib.

Queries can be directed to moc.csb1fas@ofni.

The RFEOI document is available for download on the Department’s website under “What’s New.” The document can be accessed using this link: https://www.dsac.gov.za/sites/default/files/2025-01/Request-for-Expression-of-Interest-Formula-BID.pdf