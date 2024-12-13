Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    No F1 in Africa before 2028 – F1 boss

    13 Dec 2024
    13 Dec 2024
    From almost the day he took office, the minister of sports, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, has been talking about bringing Formula One to SA.
    No F1 in Africa before 2028 &#x2013; F1 boss

    He stated that his term as minister would be a failure if he did not bring F1 (to SA). His words are positive, but how is this project proceeding? We take a close look at the ins and outs of hosting an F1 race as well as the players involved, both domestically and in other parts of Africa.

    Firstly, one must note that the Formula One Group (Fog) owned by Liberty Media and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) are two different organisations with different mandates.

    Fog’s role is to promote its product, negotiate agreements with promoters to host events and maximise revenues. The FIA is the governing body of motorsport around the world. It is responsible for sanctioning racing events, such as Formula 1 (F1), and it enacts and enforces sporting rules and regulations.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz