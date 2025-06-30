More #YouthMonth
F1’s most competitive season, ever
It featured eleven different winning drivers from seven teams. And, as happened last year (2024), the team that won the constructors’ championship did not include the winner of the drivers’ title in its lineup.
In 1982 the Williams team appeared to be in the ascendant with a formidable driver pairing in Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann.
Source: Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
