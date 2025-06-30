F1’s most competitive season, ever

Many fans believe Formula One’s ‘excitement barometer’ is based on the number of different winners and the closeness of the championship chase during the year. Regular F1 contributor Graham Duxbury outlines F1’s most competitive season. Based on this metric, the 1982 season must go down as one of the most exciting and the most competitive.

It featured eleven different winning drivers from seven teams. And, as happened last year (2024), the team that won the constructors’ championship did not include the winner of the drivers’ title in its lineup.

In 1982 the Williams team appeared to be in the ascendant with a formidable driver pairing in Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann.

