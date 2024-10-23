Automotive Motorsport
    South African racing legend Willie Hepburn passes away

    23 Oct 2024
    South African racing legend Willie Hepburn has passed away.
    The Durban-born Edenvale resident raced well into his 70s and is well-known throughout South African racing circles.

    He raced for over 55 years, competing in a few dozen racecars along the way.

    Hepburn’s racing career began in the 1960s when he was in his early 20s.

    He raced the oval track and competed in drag racing events. He was an adept mechanic and always built his own race cars.

    “I never went racing thinking I was a superb driver, but I knew I could make cars go really well – for me, that still is the challenge of racing. That is why I never raced for a factory team – I could never race a car without preparing it myself,” he said in an interview with The Citizen a few years ago.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
