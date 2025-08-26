South Africa
    From iconic banter to living brand: CTM launches bold new campaign featuring Carla, Tito, Mario

    CTM, the beloved home improvement retailer known for its vibrant and affordable stylish offerings, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new brand campaign that introduces a fresh trio, Carla, Tito, Mario – the CTM Home-Makers. This vibrant group embodies CTM’s longstanding promise of “Big Savings. More Style.” and aims to resonate with the modern home renovator while honouring the legacy of past icons.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    26 Aug 2025
    In the 90s and early 2000s, South Africans fell in love with the cheeky banter of Bob & Nige, the unforgettable faces of CTM, with their classic line “Not too shabby, hey Nige” forever etched in the hearts of many. As a nod to this legacy, Nige makes a nostalgic return, now as a proud CTM customer, ready to hand over the baton to Carla, Tito, Mario – the new champions of style, value, and DIY know-how.

    “CTM is more than just a home improvement store; it’s a brand that understands the heart of every South African home,” says Sudesh Bhageloo, Group Marketing Head for Italtile Group. “With our new campaign featuring Carla, Tito, Mario, we not only celebrate the legacy of our past but also inspire a new generation of home-makers. We want to empower customers to create beautiful, affordable spaces that reflect their unique styles.”

    Meet the CTM home-makers

    • Carla represents Style, guiding customers to bring their home visions to life with the latest trends.
    • Tito stands for Value, ensuring that every customer enjoys significant savings while enhancing their homes.
    • Mario is all about DIY Know-How and quality providing the support and confidence needed for successful home improvement projects.

    This campaign reinforces CTM’s commitment to making stylish, affordable homes attainable for everyone, whether it’s through a complete renovation or a simple update.

    A cross-platform rollout

    The campaign will launch across multiple platforms, including TV, radio, social media, in-store promotions, and online content. This broad approach aims to connect emotionally with customers and make their home transformation dreams achievable.

    As CTM continues to evolve, this latest campaign mixes nostalgia with new energy, bridging our trusted legacy with a forward-looking promise of “Big Savings, More Style.” The introduction of Carla, Tito, Mario heralds a fresh chapter for CTM, ensuring that it remains a household name for the next generation of home renovators.

