    Cadbury LunchBar celebrates 60 years with new Caramilk flavour

    Cadbury LunchBar, one of South Africa’s most iconic chocolate bars, is celebrating 60 years with a new flavour innovation that blends nostalgia with indulgence: LunchBar Caramilk.
    26 Aug 2025
    26 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The limited-edition variant marks a milestone for the brand, which has been part of South Africa’s snacking culture since its debut in 1964.

    Known for its “Much, Much More” promise, LunchBar has built its legacy on a mix of crispy wafer, crunchy peanuts, and creamy chocolate, continually reinventing itself to meet consumer expectations.

    Over the decades, LunchBar has introduced new flavour twists, including the white chocolate-infused LunchBar Dream, while keeping its core formula intact.

    Now, with Caramilk, the brand adds a smooth caramelised white chocolate layer to its classic combination, wrapped in striking purple-and-black packaging inspired by the brand’s Lucas 2.0 campaign.

    “Cadbury LunchBar has always been a South African icon, but staying iconic means staying ahead,” says Ayesha Hassim, brand manager for Cadbury LunchBar.

    “Caramilk is our way of celebrating 60 years by gifting our loyal fans something that feels both nostalgic and totally unexpected.”

    More than just a flavour launch

    The Caramilk release ties into Cadbury’s broader brand storytelling strategy. The Lucas 2.0 campaign, which teased South Africans with cryptic clues earlier this year, culminated in the reveal of the new golden flavour—positioned as a marker of evolution rather than just another product drop.

    “This is a marker in time, not just another flavour,” says Nomawethu Ngadlela, chocolate category lead for sub-Saharan Africa.

    “Sixty years on, LunchBar continues to shape culture through unexpected innovation, delivering value that is Much, Much More.”

    With 60 years behind it, LunchBar’s evolution shows how a heritage brand can continue to resonate with new generations while retaining its cultural relevance in South Africa.

