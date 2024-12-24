King Charles III ends royal warrants for Cadbury and Unilever

A tradition with deep roots

Royal warrants, which date back to the 15th century, allow companies to display the Royal Arms on their products, signifying their status as suppliers to the royal household. Over 500 brands and companies hold these warrants, which are issued for five years and reviewed before renewal.

A loss for iconic brands

Cadbury, a British chocolatier that had held a royal warrant since Queen Victoria’s reign, and Unilever, owner of brands like Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s, are no longer on the list. The reasons for their removal were not disclosed, in line with royal protocol.

Controversy and campaigns

Both Cadbury’s parent company, Mondelez, and Unilever have faced criticism for maintaining business operations in Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Activist group B4Ukraine had urged King Charles in June to revoke the warrants for companies still operating in Russia, though no connection has been confirmed between the campaign and the decision.

Unilever recently sold its Russian subsidiary, while Mondelez continues operations in Russia, despite boycotts and calls for withdrawal.

New warrants awarded

Charles renewed warrants for brands such as Heinz, Nestlé, and John Lewis, while Queen Camilla granted new ones to businesses including hairdresser Jo Hansford and designer Philip Treacy.

Cadbury and Unilever expressed pride in their historic association with the royal household, despite the recent discontinuation.