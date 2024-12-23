Menlyn Park Shopping Centre setting the gold standard for shopping in 2024 by bagging 8 gold awards

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre has redefined what it means to be a shopping destination, celebrating a remarkable eight Gold Footprint awards at the prestigious South African Council of Shopping Centre awards ceremony. These awards, spanning categories such as advertising, digital marketing, public relations, visual merchandising, retailer productivity, and sales promotions, spotlight Menlyn as a leader in creating meaningful experiences and driving innovation.

These awards are not just a recognition of excellence but a testament to Menlyn’s commitment to creating memorable experiences, fostering community connections, and staying at the forefront of retail innovation.

With award-winning campaigns like the Gift of Time, LEGO Brickfair and Rooms on View, Menlyn is showing the world that shopping is more than transactions – it’s about engagement, creativity, and making a positive impact on the retail shopping experience for the South African shopper.

A destination beyond shopping

The SACSC Footprint Awards honour excellence in shopping centre marketing across South Africa, and with eight gold awards (the highest achievement), Menlyn Park stands out as a leader in the industry. This achievement underscores its role as not just a retail space but a lifestyle destination where creativity and community thrive.

“Menlyn Park is proud to lead the way in delivering innovative, impactful campaigns that truly resonate with shoppers and tenants alike,” added Nisha Kemraj, Menlyn Park general manager.

Where awards meet experiences and why Menlyn is the gold standard

Menlyn’s award-winning campaigns have set a new benchmark for creativity and community-driven innovation.

Each campaign reflects the centre’s commitment to enhancing the shopper experience while strengthening ties with its local community.

This annual community-driven tournament brings together LEGO User Groups (LUGs) to showcase creativity, collaboration, and skill. As a flagship initiative, the LEGO Brickfair highlights Menlyn’s dedication to fostering local talent and engaging with families and fans of all ages. Rooms on View: A home and décor expo that transformed the shopping centre into a stylish showcase of beautifully curated pods. Displaying the latest trends in home design and décor, this activation invited shoppers to explore, be inspired, and discover modern living solutions.

A home and décor expo that transformed the shopping centre into a stylish showcase of beautifully curated pods. Displaying the latest trends in home design and décor, this activation invited shoppers to explore, be inspired, and discover modern living solutions. The Gift of Time: Offered as a heartfelt festive season initiative, Menlyn provided families with a complimentary experience as a way of giving back. This activation focused on creating moments of generosity, connection, and joy during the holidays, proving that Menlyn is more than just a shopping centre - it’s a hub for unforgettable memories.

Pushing boundaries in retail innovation

Menlyn’s campaigns have been recognised for their ability to blend creativity with purpose, offering more than just shopping:

Initiatives like the LEGO Brickfair demonstrate Menlyn’s commitment to supporting local creatives, fostering meaningful relationships, and building a sense of belonging within its community. Retail innovation: With bold concepts like Rooms on View, Menlyn continues to redefine what a shopping destination can be – an experiential hub that adapts to the needs and aspirations of its shoppers.

