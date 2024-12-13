Lifestyle Events
    Once upon a time at Cresta: A festive tale for the whole family

    13 Dec 2024
    13 Dec 2024
    This festive season, Cresta Shopping Centre transforms into a storybook wonderland, inviting everyone to step into a world of magic, wonder, and seasonal cheer. With a line-up of enchanting activities and heartfelt initiatives, the stage is set for families and friends to create their own festive fairytale - and live their “happily ever after” at Cresta Town this December.
    The festivities begin with the Cresta Night Market on Friday 6 December from 4pm, where vibrant stalls and a sparkling atmosphere set the tone for a season of wonder. The magic continues with dazzling Cirk Character Performances from 14 to 16 December and 21 to 24 December, while audiences can enjoy the magic of Mesmerising Mermaid Dives on 14, 16, and 21 December.

    Children will have the chance to meet the star of the season - Santa Claus himself - from 19 to 24 December, while budding artists can join free arts and crafts activities at CrestaTown and CrestAquarium from 11 to 24 December (first-come, first-served). Families can capture their own storybook moment with themed photo opportunities or let imaginations soar with face painting by Soma Makeup Artistry.

    As part of its commitment to spreading joy, Cresta is embracing the spirit of giving with meaningful initiatives:

    • CSI gift wrapping stations to “wrap with purpose.”
    • The Safripol Toy Donation Campaign to collect pre-loved toys for children in need, ensuring everyone’s holiday story ends with a smile.

    To add a little extra sparkle, shoppers are encouraged to dress as their favourite storybook characters, with spot rewards - like candy canes, tenant vouchers, and shopper bags - awaiting those who step into the magic.

    The story doesn’t end there. Cresta is also welcoming new chapters with Newscafe and Huawei, opening soon to enhance the shopping experience and write the next page of Cresta’s legacy.

    This festive season, Cresta Shopping Centre invites you to make magical memories, celebrate the season, and discover your own happily ever after.

    Pareto Limited
    Our extensive property portfolio and broad national footprint boast more than clever investments in some of Africa's most prime locations - they're the heart and soul of communities, beacons of local economy, and thoughtful spaces where individuals enjoy meaningful experiences that extend beyond traditional shopping and predictable hotel lay-overs.
