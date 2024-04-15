Department of Home Affairs opens state-of-the-art branch at Cresta Shopping Centre

The Department of Home Affairs proudly announces the opening of its newest branch located at Cresta Shopping Centre, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing service accessibility and efficiency. This initiative is the result of a groundbreaking private-public partnership between Pareto Limited and the Department of Home Affairs, aimed at revolutionising the way essential civic services are delivered.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Malose Kekana, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Pareto Limited, underscored the pivotal role of such partnerships in supporting efficient service delivery, a challenge often faced by governments worldwide. Kekana stated, "This collaboration signifies a transformative approach to public service provision. By combining the expertise and resources of the private sector with the mandate of government, we can create innovative solutions that benefit the community at large."

The Department of Home Affairs at Cresta Shopping Centre offers a comprehensive suite of services, including applications for smart card IDs and passports, alongside access to the Branch Appointment Booking System for added convenience. This strategic placement not only brings essential services closer to the community but also redefines the Home Affairs experience as one that is efficient, comfortable, and seamlessly integrated with retail and dining options.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, the minister of home affairs, expressed his enthusiasm for the strategic partnership, emphasising its potential to elevate essential civic services to new heights of convenience and luxury. Dr Motsoaledi commented, "Today marks a significant step forward in our mission to modernise and improve service delivery. This partnership ensures that necessary errands are no longer mere tasks but rather an integral part of the lifestyle experience, reflecting our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our citizens."

The opening of the Department of Home Affairs branch at Cresta Shopping Centre signifies a paradigm shift in the delivery of essential government services, embodying innovation, accessibility, and customer-centricity. As the partnership between Pareto Limited and the Department of Home Affairs continues to flourish, it is poised to set a new standard for public-private collaboration in South Africa.

About Pareto

Pareto is one of South Africa's leading retail investment funds with an iconic portfolio of regional and super-regional shopping centres across the country, as well as mixed-use developments. Pareto invests in prime iconic retail properties, including assets that are wholly-owned or co-owned alongside like-minded investors within major metropolitan areas. Some of Pareto’s properties include Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Sandton City, Cresta Shopping Centre, Pavilion Shopping Centre and Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Mimosa, Southgate and Westgate Shopping Centre.



