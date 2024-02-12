5 immigration service targets and what Home Affairs needs to achieve them

The Department of Home Affairs 2024 Budget Review and Recommendations Report, presented to Parliament on 25 October 2024, identified the DHA's objectives for making South Africa a business destination of choice by setting five immigration service targets for 2025.

Image source: kstudio from Freepik

The aim of the targets are to inter alia ensure that visa applications are processed timeously and that proper inspections (which we have seen in the recent months) are carried out within specific targeted areas.

The targets are undoubtedly aimed at addressing the massive backlogs the DHA has been beset with and which affects the legal status of foreign nationals in South Africa and also their employment.

The DHA has set the following objectives:

85% of permanent residence applications for critical skills, general work and businesses visa holders collected within South Africa are to be adjudicated within eight months. Currently this period ranges between eight months and two years. 95% of critical skills visa applications which are applied for from South Africa are to be processed within four weeks from date of application. Currently this period ranges up to one year. 90% of business visa applications made in South Africa are to be adjudicated within eight weeks from date of application. Currently this period ranges up to one year. 90% of general work visa applications which are applied for from South Africa will be adjudicated within eight weeks from date of application. Currently this period ranges up to a year. 2,000 law enforcement operations or inspections are to be conducted for target areas to ensure compliance with the Immigration Act, 2002. The targeted areas include: spaza shops, transport & logistics companies, farms, mines, and restaurants.



The overall aim is to ensure that the DHA creates an efficient visa application process in order to attract international investors and tourists, employers hire documented foreign nationals through regular inspections in the above targeted areas, and to maintain national security by allowing authorities to keep track of foreign nationals in South Africa, while reducing the risk of criminal activity and illegal immigration.

All of this is welcomed and are steps in the right direction. If this can be achieved, it will certainly be positive for the country and alleviate frustrations experienced with visa applications.

The DHA also intends to finalise disciplinary action more expeditiously. The intention is to finalise 70% of existing misconduct cases and 80% of reported fraud and corruption cases within 90 working days.

Whilst laudable, this will only be achieved where the DHA, as an employer: