Employers and expats guide to SA's points-based work visa system

South Africa’s 2024 immigration reforms have introduced a structured points-based system designed to attract critical talent and support strategic economic growth. Whether you’re an HR manager looking to onboard global talent, a CEO aiming to fast-track executive hires, or a foreign expat exploring professional opportunities in the country, understanding how this system works is essential.

This guide breaks down the visa scoring system, clarifies the difference between critical skills and general work visas, and explains how employers can gain an advantage through the trusted employer scheme (TES).

Introduction to the points-based work visa system

What is the points-based system?

The points-based work visa system is a scoring framework introduced by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs under the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002), updated in 2024. It evaluates work visa applicants based on several weighted criteria, including:

Occupation (Critical Skills List inclusion)

Level of qualification (NQF)

Salary offer from a South African employer

Work experience duration

Language proficiency

Employment with a “trusted employer”

Applicants must achieve a minimum of 100 points across these categories to qualify for a work visa. The system rewards highly qualified professionals, those earning competitive salaries, and those hired by pre-vetted companies.

Why the system matters

This system introduces greater transparency and efficiency into South Africa’s visa process, helping businesses and professionals understand exactly what’s required to qualify. It:

Enables priority processing for high-value candidates

Aligns immigration with economic needs and sectoral gaps

Empowers employers to proactively design compliant hiring packages

Helps HR and mobility teams structure international talent pipelines

Understanding the critical skills vs general work visa split

South Africa offers two primary types of work visas under the new scoring regime:

Critical skills work visa

Critical skills visa awarded when an applicant earns 100 points and their job title appears on the official Critical Skills List.

Benefits:

Aligns with national skills shortages

Often processed faster

Can lead to long-term stay or permanent residence

General work visa

General work visa granted to applicants who reach 100 points without having a job on the Critical Skills List.

It still allows lawful employment but may have:

Stricter documentation requirements

Lower long-term mobility advantages

Which one do you qualify for?

Scenario Visa Type 100 points with occupation on critical skills list Critical Skills Visa 100 points without critical skills inclusion General Work Visa Below 100 points Ineligible (no Visa)

Visa points criteria breakdown (2024)

South Africa’s points-based visa framework rewards applicants across six weighted categories. Here’s how the scoring system works:

Occupation – Critical Skills List (100 Points)

The single most influential category:

If your job title is listed on the official Critical Skills List, you automatically earn 100 points — enough to qualify for a Critical Skills Work Visa.

Examples of qualifying roles may include:

Software engineers

Mechanical technologists

Medical specialists

Quantity surveyors

Tip for HR teams: Ensure job titles in offers exactly match the Critical Skills List wording to avoid disqualification.

Qualifications – NQF levels explained (30–50 points)

South Africa uses the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) to standardise academic credentials.

Points are awarded as follows:

NQF Level Academic Equivalent Points NQF 9–10 Master’s or Doctoral degree 50 NQF 7–8 Bachelor’s or Honours degree 30

Foreign qualifications must be evaluated by SAQA (South African Qualifications Authority).

Offer of employment – salary-based (20–50 points)

Salary reflects economic contribution and skills demand.

Points are awarded based on gross annual income:

Salary Band Points R976,194 and above 50 Between R650,976 and R976,194 20

Only job offers from South African-based companies qualify.

Work experience (20–30 points)

Your years of relevant industry experience also boost your score:

Experience Level Points 5 to 10 years 20 More than 10 years 30

Document proof such as MIE reports.

Trusted employer offer (30 Points)

Applicants with a job offer from a trusted employer receive 30 bonus points.

To qualify:

The employer must be enrolled in the trusted employer scheme (TES).

Employers are vetted based on investment, employment creation, skills development, and equity compliance.

See the next section for a full breakdown of the trusted employer scheme.

Language proficiency (10 Points)

Being proficient in at least one official South African language grants 10 points.

Common languages include:

English

Afrikaans

isiZulu

Setswana

isiXhosa

This is especially useful to close small point gaps if other categories fall short.

What is a trusted employer and why it matters

The trusted employer scheme (TES) is a cornerstone of the 2024 immigration system. It recognises organisations that:

Create jobs

Invest in South Africa’s economy

Train local talent

Align with sectoral and transformation goals

Benefits for employers

Simplified documentation for foreign hires

Priority visa processing at embassies and Home Affairs

Increased trust in immigration compliance

Benefits for employees

30 additional points toward the 100-point visa threshold

Faster and smoother work visa approvals

How employers qualify

To be certified as a trusted employer, a company must score highly in a 100-point evaluation model:

Assessment Area Points Investment / pledges (eg. SAIC) 30 Job creation impact 25 Sectoral relevance 15 Skills development (graduate programmes, etc.) 20 Equity participation 10

Documents required from employers

To prove eligibility, employers must submit:

SAIC pledge evidence or proof of historic investment

Employment equity stats (eg. EEA2)

Graduate development programme documentation

Sector confirmation (eg. DTIC letter)

B-BBEE certification and Tax Compliance Status (TCS)

Becoming a trusted employer helps secure top international talent while meeting regulatory priorities.

Scoring strategy – how to reach 100 points

To qualify for a South African work visa, applicants must achieve 100 points or more from a combination of six weighted criteria. But not all paths to 100 are equal—the route you take determines whether you qualify for a Critical Skills or General Work Visa.

Important: Even if an applicant reaches 100 points via a critical skills occupation, they must still register with the appropriate professional body or council relevant to their field. This is a mandatory requirement for final visa approval under the Critical Skills category.

Example scoring combinations

Scenario A: Critical skills route

Occupation: Data Scientist (on Critical Skills List) → 100 pts

Data Scientist (on Critical Skills List) → 100 pts Outcome: Critical Skills Work Visa

Additional step: Must register with a professional council like SACNASP or HPCSA.

Scenario B: TES + Experience Path

Trusted employer: Certified under TES → 30 pts

Certified under TES → 30 pts Work experience: 10+ years → 30 pts

10+ years → 30 pts Qualification: NQF Level 8 → 30 pts

NQF Level 8 → 30 pts Language proficiency: 1 SA official language → 10 pts

1 SA official language → 10 pts Total: 100 pts

100 pts Outcome: General Work Visa

Scenario C: Executive Salary Strategy

Annual salary: R980,000 → 50 pts

R980,000 → 50 pts Qualification: NQF Level 7 → 30 pts

NQF Level 7 → 30 pts Work experience: 5–10 years → 20 pts

5–10 years → 20 pts Total: 100 pts

100 pts Outcome: General Work Visa

Key considerations for HR teams and expats

Getting to 100 points is only part of the challenge—how you score and how well-prepared your documentation is determines success.

For HR teams: Structuring strategic job offers

Match job titles exactly with the critical skills list to unlock 100-point automatic eligibility.

with the critical skills list to unlock 100-point automatic eligibility. Design compensation packages to exceed the R976,194 threshold, maximising the employment offer score.

to exceed the R976,194 threshold, maximising the employment offer score. Enrol your company in the trusted employer scheme to gain competitive hiring advantages and streamline visa processing.

to gain competitive hiring advantages and streamline visa processing. Prepare supporting documentation (eg. job descriptions, equity stats, proof of investment) to meet Home Affairs audit requirements.

(eg. job descriptions, equity stats, proof of investment) to meet Home Affairs audit requirements. Facilitate professional registration for international recruits in fields like engineering, finance, IT, and medicine.

For expats: What you must prepare

Qualification verification: Submit your academic credentials to SAQA for NQF level classification.

Submit your academic credentials to SAQA for NQF level classification. Work experience proof: Include the MIE work experience report.

Include the MIE work experience report. Language proficiency: If not a native speaker, demonstrate fluency in English or another official South African language.

If not a native speaker, demonstrate fluency in English or another official South African language. Professional registration: If applying via the critical skills route, identify the regulatory body (eg. ECSA, HPCSA, Icasa) and apply for registration.

If applying via the critical skills route, identify the regulatory body (eg. ECSA, HPCSA, Icasa) and apply for registration. Employer vetting: Aim to work with TES-certified companies for faster processing and stronger support.

Conclusion: A strategic pathway for global talent and employers

South Africa’s updated points-based visa system marks a pivotal shift toward structured, merit-based immigration.

For HR leaders and CEOs, it offers a clear framework to strategically recruit international talent aligned with economic goals. For foreign professionals, it provides transparency and multiple pathways to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s workforce.

But reaching 100 points is only part of the journey.

Whether you're applying through the critical skills route or a general work visa, success depends on more than scoring — it requires compliance, professional registration, and employer readiness. The trusted employer scheme stands out as a key enabler, offering faster processing and higher visa approval rates for companies committed to South Africa’s growth.

By understanding the rules, preparing the right documents, and partnering with compliant employers, applicants and organisations can navigate the visa system confidently—turning red tape into real opportunity.