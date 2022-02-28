HR Talent Acquisition
    Employers and expats guide to SA's points-based work visa system

    South Africa’s 2024 immigration reforms have introduced a structured points-based system designed to attract critical talent and support strategic economic growth. Whether you’re an HR manager looking to onboard global talent, a CEO aiming to fast-track executive hires, or a foreign expat exploring professional opportunities in the country, understanding how this system works is essential.
    By Charlroy Vollmer
    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    Image source: kstudio from
    Image source: kstudio from Freepik

    This guide breaks down the visa scoring system, clarifies the difference between critical skills and general work visas, and explains how employers can gain an advantage through the trusted employer scheme (TES).

    Introduction to the points-based work visa system

    What is the points-based system?

    The points-based work visa system is a scoring framework introduced by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs under the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002), updated in 2024. It evaluates work visa applicants based on several weighted criteria, including:

    • Occupation (Critical Skills List inclusion)
    • Level of qualification (NQF)
    • Salary offer from a South African employer
    • Work experience duration
    • Language proficiency
    • Employment with a “trusted employer”

    Applicants must achieve a minimum of 100 points across these categories to qualify for a work visa. The system rewards highly qualified professionals, those earning competitive salaries, and those hired by pre-vetted companies.

    Why the system matters

    This system introduces greater transparency and efficiency into South Africa’s visa process, helping businesses and professionals understand exactly what’s required to qualify. It:

    • Enables priority processing for high-value candidates
    • Aligns immigration with economic needs and sectoral gaps
    • Empowers employers to proactively design compliant hiring packages
    • Helps HR and mobility teams structure international talent pipelines

    Understanding the critical skills vs general work visa split

    South Africa offers two primary types of work visas under the new scoring regime:

    Critical skills work visa

    Critical skills visa awarded when an applicant earns 100 points and their job title appears on the official Critical Skills List.

    Benefits:

    • Aligns with national skills shortages
    • Often processed faster
    • Can lead to long-term stay or permanent residence

    General work visa

    General work visa granted to applicants who reach 100 points without having a job on the Critical Skills List.

    It still allows lawful employment but may have:

    • Stricter documentation requirements
    • Lower long-term mobility advantages

    Which one do you qualify for?

    ScenarioVisa Type
    100 points with occupation on critical skills listCritical Skills Visa
    100 points without critical skills inclusionGeneral Work Visa
    Below 100 pointsIneligible (no Visa)

    Visa points criteria breakdown (2024)

    South Africa’s points-based visa framework rewards applicants across six weighted categories. Here’s how the scoring system works:

    Occupation – Critical Skills List (100 Points)

    The single most influential category:
    If your job title is listed on the official Critical Skills List, you automatically earn 100 points — enough to qualify for a Critical Skills Work Visa.

    Examples of qualifying roles may include:

    • Software engineers
    • Mechanical technologists
    • Medical specialists
    • Quantity surveyors

    Tip for HR teams: Ensure job titles in offers exactly match the Critical Skills List wording to avoid disqualification.

    Qualifications – NQF levels explained (30–50 points)

    South Africa uses the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) to standardise academic credentials.

    Points are awarded as follows:

    NQF LevelAcademic EquivalentPoints
    NQF 9–10Master’s or Doctoral degree50
    NQF 7–8Bachelor’s or Honours degree30

    Foreign qualifications must be evaluated by SAQA (South African Qualifications Authority).

    Offer of employment – salary-based (20–50 points)

    Salary reflects economic contribution and skills demand.

    Points are awarded based on gross annual income:

    Salary BandPoints
    R976,194 and above50
    Between R650,976 and R976,19420

    Only job offers from South African-based companies qualify.

    Work experience (20–30 points)

    Your years of relevant industry experience also boost your score:

    Experience LevelPoints
    5 to 10 years20
    More than 10 years30

    Document proof such as MIE reports.

    Trusted employer offer (30 Points)

    Applicants with a job offer from a trusted employer receive 30 bonus points.

    To qualify:

    • The employer must be enrolled in the trusted employer scheme (TES).
    • Employers are vetted based on investment, employment creation, skills development, and equity compliance.

    See the next section for a full breakdown of the trusted employer scheme.

    Language proficiency (10 Points)

    Being proficient in at least one official South African language grants 10 points.

    Common languages include:

    • English
    • Afrikaans
    • isiZulu
    • Setswana
    • isiXhosa

    This is especially useful to close small point gaps if other categories fall short.

    What is a trusted employer and why it matters

    The trusted employer scheme (TES) is a cornerstone of the 2024 immigration system. It recognises organisations that:

    • Create jobs
    • Invest in South Africa’s economy
    • Train local talent
    • Align with sectoral and transformation goals

    Benefits for employers

    • Simplified documentation for foreign hires
    • Priority visa processing at embassies and Home Affairs
    • Increased trust in immigration compliance

    Benefits for employees

    • 30 additional points toward the 100-point visa threshold
    • Faster and smoother work visa approvals

    How employers qualify

    To be certified as a trusted employer, a company must score highly in a 100-point evaluation model:

    Assessment AreaPoints
    Investment / pledges (eg. SAIC)30
    Job creation impact25
    Sectoral relevance15
    Skills development (graduate programmes, etc.)20
    Equity participation10

    Documents required from employers

    To prove eligibility, employers must submit:

    • SAIC pledge evidence or proof of historic investment
    • Employment equity stats (eg. EEA2)
    • Graduate development programme documentation
    • Sector confirmation (eg. DTIC letter)
    • B-BBEE certification and Tax Compliance Status (TCS)

    Becoming a trusted employer helps secure top international talent while meeting regulatory priorities.

    Scoring strategy – how to reach 100 points

    To qualify for a South African work visa, applicants must achieve 100 points or more from a combination of six weighted criteria. But not all paths to 100 are equal—the route you take determines whether you qualify for a Critical Skills or General Work Visa.

    Important: Even if an applicant reaches 100 points via a critical skills occupation, they must still register with the appropriate professional body or council relevant to their field. This is a mandatory requirement for final visa approval under the Critical Skills category.

    Example scoring combinations

    Scenario A: Critical skills route

    • Occupation: Data Scientist (on Critical Skills List) → 100 pts
    • Outcome: Critical Skills Work Visa
    • Additional step: Must register with a professional council like SACNASP or HPCSA.

    Scenario B: TES + Experience Path

    • Trusted employer: Certified under TES → 30 pts
    • Work experience: 10+ years → 30 pts
    • Qualification: NQF Level 8 → 30 pts
    • Language proficiency: 1 SA official language → 10 pts
    • Total: 100 pts
    • Outcome: General Work Visa

    Scenario C: Executive Salary Strategy

    • Annual salary: R980,000 → 50 pts
    • Qualification: NQF Level 7 → 30 pts
    • Work experience: 5–10 years → 20 pts
    • Total: 100 pts
    • Outcome: General Work Visa

    Key considerations for HR teams and expats

    Getting to 100 points is only part of the challenge—how you score and how well-prepared your documentation is determines success.

    For HR teams: Structuring strategic job offers

    • Match job titles exactly with the critical skills list to unlock 100-point automatic eligibility.
    • Design compensation packages to exceed the R976,194 threshold, maximising the employment offer score.
    • Enrol your company in the trusted employer scheme to gain competitive hiring advantages and streamline visa processing.
    • Prepare supporting documentation (eg. job descriptions, equity stats, proof of investment) to meet Home Affairs audit requirements.
    • Facilitate professional registration for international recruits in fields like engineering, finance, IT, and medicine.

    For expats: What you must prepare

    • Qualification verification: Submit your academic credentials to SAQA for NQF level classification.
    • Work experience proof: Include the MIE work experience report.
    • Language proficiency: If not a native speaker, demonstrate fluency in English or another official South African language.
    • Professional registration: If applying via the critical skills route, identify the regulatory body (eg. ECSA, HPCSA, Icasa) and apply for registration.
    • Employer vetting: Aim to work with TES-certified companies for faster processing and stronger support.

    Conclusion: A strategic pathway for global talent and employers

    South Africa’s updated points-based visa system marks a pivotal shift toward structured, merit-based immigration.

    For HR leaders and CEOs, it offers a clear framework to strategically recruit international talent aligned with economic goals. For foreign professionals, it provides transparency and multiple pathways to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s workforce.

    But reaching 100 points is only part of the journey.

    Whether you're applying through the critical skills route or a general work visa, success depends on more than scoring — it requires compliance, professional registration, and employer readiness. The trusted employer scheme stands out as a key enabler, offering faster processing and higher visa approval rates for companies committed to South Africa’s growth.

    By understanding the rules, preparing the right documents, and partnering with compliant employers, applicants and organisations can navigate the visa system confidently—turning red tape into real opportunity.

    About Charlroy Vollmer

    Charlroy Vollmer is a seasoned immigration consultant with 12 years of experience in the South African immigration industry for Immigration Consultant SA. Specialising in visa applications, residency permits, and regulatory compliance, Charlroy has helped countless individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of South Africa’s immigration landscape. His expertise lies in critical skills visas, overstay appeals, and business immigration, making him a trusted voice in the field. Email: moc.qhtiwetargim@lrahc
