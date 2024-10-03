What really matters to recruiters in a CV and online jobseeker profile?

“Understanding how recruiters assess and engage with jobseekers profiles and CVs can give candidates a valuable edge in a competitive job market,” says Anja Bates, head of data at leading South African online recruitment platform, Pnet. “From showcasing their skills in the best possible light to ensuring their profile can be found by recruiters, their CV and online profile is key to standing out and getting noticed.”

Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet

Bates adds: “When recruiters search our candidate database, they’re looking for more than just jobseekers’ qualifications. They need accurate, complete and accessible information to make contact quickly and assess details such as availability, employment equity status, detailed location and salary expectations.”

Key insights from this month’s report:

Your name matters. One in three recruiters search for candidates by specific names. If a jobseeker’s name isn’t entered correctly or doesn’t match the name they use in other online profiles or in professional settings, their profile may never show up – even if they’re a great match.

One in three recruiters search for candidates by specific names. If a jobseeker’s name isn’t entered correctly or doesn’t match the name they use in other online profiles or in professional settings, their profile may never show up – even if they’re a great match. Visibility is everything. Highly sought-after candidates are sourced by employers and recruiters more than 100 times per year. Jobseekers should make their profile searchable or “open to offers” to increase their chance of being found.

Highly sought-after candidates are sourced by employers and recruiters more than 100 times per year. Jobseekers should make their profile searchable or “open to offers” to increase their chance of being found. Job titles drive searches. Some 46% of recruiter searches are based on job titles. When a candidate adds their desired, past or current job titles to their CV and Pnet profile, they should use common, industry-standard titles, and avoid company-specific terms or cute titles like ‘coding maven’ or ‘social media unicorn’.

Some 46% of recruiter searches are based on job titles. When a candidate adds their desired, past or current job titles to their CV and Pnet profile, they should use common, industry-standard titles, and avoid company-specific terms or cute titles like ‘coding maven’ or ‘social media unicorn’. Location counts. For better or worse, there aren’t that many remote roles up for grabs. Nine out of ten job ads specify a location. Including a current and preferred job location ensures a jobseeker profile appears in relevant recruiter searches.

For better or worse, there aren’t that many remote roles up for grabs. Nine out of ten job ads specify a location. Including a current and preferred job location ensures a jobseeker profile appears in relevant recruiter searches. All kinds of work-relevant experience matters: Around 91% of vacancies specify an experience level. However, internships, part-time work, or project roles can help jobseekers get a foot in the door.

Around 91% of vacancies specify an experience level. However, internships, part-time work, or project roles can help jobseekers get a foot in the door. Education is still a key filter. Eight out of ten roles require a minimum education level. Listing their full educational background helps recruiters assess a jobseeker’s suitability at a glance.

Eight out of ten roles require a minimum education level. Listing their full educational background helps recruiters assess a jobseeker’s suitability at a glance. Skills are rising in importance. With one in five recruiters using skill-specific searches, jobseekers need to make sure their hard and soft skills are clearly detailed.

With one in five recruiters using skill-specific searches, jobseekers need to make sure their hard and soft skills are clearly detailed. Attach a CV. Even with a strong online profile, an actual CV is still widely used by hiring teams. Uploading it increases a jobseeker’s visibility and makes it easier for recruiters to print, forward or recommend them.

Bates says: “Recruiters don’t just use Pnet to advertise jobs. They also actively search the candidate database to find suitable talent. While social media and other platforms may showcase your personality or portfolios, Pnet is the place where jobseekers can provide detailed employment information to prospective employers.

“Pnet offers real-time suggestions for relevant skills and job titles, helping jobseekers to align their CVs and profiles with recruiter behaviour and industry demand. With our recent rebrand, we’ve introduced even more tools and options to help jobseekers maximise their visibility in the job market. The perfect profile and CV is a gateway to a world of career opportunities.”

See the infographic here.