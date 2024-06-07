Empowering teachers in the digital age and bridging the gap in South African education

World Teachers’ Day, first celebrated on 5 October 1994, marks the anniversary of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO conference that established teachers’ rights and responsibilities. By celebrating this annual event, Pnet reaffirms its role in empowering educators to access fulfilling career opportunities and support a strong, innovative education system in South Africa.

Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet

With the dramatic shift in the educational landscape in recent years comes a significant change in the way educators are hired. “Schools and educational institutions have increasingly shifted towards hybrid or fully online models, especially following the 2020 pandemic. This change has created a demand for educators with strong digital skills who can effectively teach in virtual environments,” explains Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. Traditional teaching roles now require fluency in technologies such as e-learning platforms, remote classroom management tools, and subject matter expertise.

“In fact, all educators in the Digital Age now require general “hands-on technology" skills and tech savviness. For example, the introduction of freely available AI tools has made it necessary for teachers to evaluate student's assignments while simultaneously checking that the work has been done by the student and not copied and pasted from ChatGPT,” says Bates.

Pnet recognises the critical role that teachers play, especially in the face of constant technological advancements both inside and outside the classroom. This is why they are committed to making careers in education more accessible and attractive through key initiatives, such as:

Job listings for educators: Pnet’s platform allows educational institutions to easily post vacancies for teaching positions. This allows educators to explore a wide variety of opportunities, from traditional schools to online learning environments, making it easier for them to find roles that suit their expertise and preferences.

Highlighting in-demand skills: With the increasing importance of digital tools in education, Pnet offers insights into the key skills required in modern teaching roles. By displaying job trends and skill demands, Pnet helps educators stay competitive in a reputedly confounding job market.

User-friendly application process: Pnet simplifies the application process for teachers by providing a streamlined, digital platform. Candidates can quickly upload their CVs, apply for multiple roles, and track their applications, making the job search more convenient and efficient.

Supporting career growth: Through its platform, Pnet helps educators identify roles that not only match their current skills but also offer growth opportunities. By highlighting roles in areas like online teaching, digital curriculum development, and educational technology, Pnet encourages career development in the evolving education sector.

Considering the evolving role of teachers in the digital age, it’s clear that professional growth is essential to ensuring teachers are equipped for the future. Pnet highlights that supporting teachers’ professional development is essential to help them meet modern educational demands. This includes ongoing digital training, access to cutting-edge resources, and opportunities for peer collaboration. Flexible learning options, such as short courses and micro-credentials, can further enhance their digital literacy and teaching methods. Adaptability, digital literacy, emotional intelligence, and creativity are just a few of the qualities that modern educators must develop so they can better engage students, encourage innovation, and lead the way in educational excellence.

However, South Africa faces a critical shortage of educators, particularly in rural areas and under-resourced schools. Public-private partnerships are vital to bridging this gap. By developing talent pipelines, promoting education careers, and offering targeted recruitment campaigns, these collaborations can help attract more teachers to underserved regions.

“Working together, the public and private sectors can create incentive programmes to attract and retain teachers in high-need areas,” says Bates. “For example, government bodies could provide subsidies, and private companies could offer tech tools or learning resources through partnerships to support teachers in rural or underserved regions.”



