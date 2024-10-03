Women challenging stereotypes in occupational health and safety

More women are pursuing a career in the field of occupational health and safety (OHS), and they are getting the recognition that they deserve. For the past two years, women in this field have been recognised during the Canadian 2021 and 2022 Top Women in Safety Awards.

Polaris market research has valued the global industry at roughly R26bn in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about R80bn by 2032. This growth means that there will be more opportunities to enter the field of occupational health and safety, and an ideal time for women to take advantage of this upwards trend.

Having representation of both men and women in the field of health and safety creates a diverse outlook and enables a dynamic approach to workplace hazards. Women have made significant contributions to the field of occupational health and safety, from enhancing workplace standards to be more inclusive, to ensuring the overall well-being of employees. They have played instrumental roles in conducting research, designing and implementing safety protocols and effective preventive measures, and educating employees about potential risks in their respective industries.

An increased public interest in environmental issues has increased the demand for professionals in this field, creating opportunities for individuals with varying levels of experience. More than 50,000 people enrol in Nebosh (National Examination Board of Occupational Safety and Health) courses every year, making them some of the most sought-after health and safety qualifications in the world.

But where can one study this interesting career?

Optimi College offers forward-thinking Nebosh courses in OHS which are designed to provide you with a competitive advantage for advancing in your career. Our courses include the Nebosh Environmental Management Certificate and the Nebosh International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety. Optimi College has Gold Partner status as a Nebosh provider. Being recognised as a Gold Partner underscores our commitment to ensuring the excellence of our OHS courses.

Enrol today and get qualified with an internationally recognised qualification that can expose you to opportunities to work anywhere in the world. Fill in the form below and one of our friendly educational planners will assist you in exploring your next course at Optimi College. More info on the courses is available on Optimi College’s website: https://optimicollege.co.za/courses/?srch=NEBOSH.



