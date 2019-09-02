SA's global competitiveness at risk with unrecognised qualifications, says Idea CEO

In recent years, an increasing number of South Africans have sought opportunities abroad, with job prospects being a leading factor.

Over the past two decades, emigration has surged by approximately 82.4%, with 44% of expats citing job opportunities as their primary motivation —16% of whom were recruited by overseas companies.

While most SA emigrants are highly skilled, their qualifications are not always recognised overseas, meaning they may need to requalify or pass additional licensing exams.

Dr Corrin Varady, education analyst and CEO of Idea notes that doubts persist globally about the standard of our qualifications.

“While the immediate effects are felt by those considering emigration, the broader issue is South Africa’s lack of global competitiveness which has knock-on effects for the economy.”

He clarifies that this doesn't mean all qualifications in the country are disregarded but rather highlights the importance of ensuring that South Africans obtain credentials aligned with international benchmarks.

Improving foundational education

“The issue must be addressed at the basic education level,” stresses Dr Varady.

“According to Dr Zamokuhle Mbandlwa, a senior lecturer at the Durban University of Technology, currently, only one-third of high school graduates meet the requirements for entry into the South African higher education system, largely due to the inadequate quality of their basic education.”

Referring to a study titled Profiling Students at Risk of Dropout at a University in South Africa, which indicates that one in three university students and one in two Technikon students leave local institutions before graduating, he asks:

“How can we then expect them to successfully apply to international universities?

“We must ensure that students enter higher education equipped with a stronger foundation, so their academic outcomes support smooth transitions between educational phases.

“We cannot expect to remediate students when they reach the tertiary level as this is not only harder but more expensive too.”

Adopting global best practices

“Higher education institutions must adopt proven international best practices to improve faculty and educational competence at all of our Post-School Education and Training (PSET) facilities,” says Dr Varady. “

He recognises the pressure on these institutions to elevate their standards, despite the lower educational baseline of many students. “Raising the bar may result in fewer students and, consequently, financial instability, but we must prioritise quality. It’s crucial to learn from institutions that have successfully improved their standards while maintaining student retention and throughput.”

“This will not be a quick fix, but rather a generational change,” emphasises Dr Varady. “Job readiness and youth empowerment programmes are often offered as solutions, but this is just papering over the cracks without addressing our core standards issue. An economy cannot thrive on vocational or short course-based education alone.”

“With higher education outcomes closely tied to the quality of basic education, reforms in both sectors must be implemented simultaneously. What occurs in Grade 4 has a ripple effect, influencing Grade 12 and ultimately shaping the results of Bachelor’s and Master’s students. By overhauling the entire education ecosystem, we will see steady progress in higher education standards, resulting in better-qualified graduates and a more competitive nation,” he concludes.