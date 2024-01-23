Energy & Mining Mining
    Mining sector revival threatened by skills gap

    9 Dec 2024
    South Africa's mining industry is showing signs of life with a 4.7% year-on-year production increase. However, this resurgence may be short-lived unless the sector tackles a critical skills shortage hindering the adoption of next-generation technologies. Despite the recent growth, a lack of skilled workers capable of implementing and managing modern technologies poses a significant threat to the industry's long-term sustainability.
    This is according to Dr Corrin Varady, education analyst and CEO of IDEA, who explains that this has implications for the prosperity and global competitiveness of South Africa's mining industry.

    “The country is losing valuable mining investments to more technologically advanced nations, currently ranking 62 out of 86 jurisdictions in investment attractiveness.”

    He adds that the skills gap and its impact on the deployment of emerging technologies not only prevent the industry from achieving greater productivity but also exacerbate critical challenges, including workplace safety risks, high operational costs, inefficiencies, poor profitability, and sustainability issues.

    Stronger educational foundations needed

    “Digital transformation in the mining industry is critical for creating employment opportunities for individuals equipped with digital as well as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills,” points out Dr Varady.

    “Yet, there is a notable gap between the demand for these skills and the current supply, largely due to insufficient technical foundations at basic and higher education levels.”

    If these foundational knowledge gaps are not addressed, South Africa’s mining industry will continue to face a shortage of skilled professionals, further compounded by the emigration of talent.

    He also highlights the critical role of technology in education and training to provide pathways for progress, feedback, and remediation.

    “By using data-driven learning models inspired by the world’s most advanced mines and emphasising an outcome-based approach, we can cultivate a future-ready talent pool to support the sector.”

    On-the-job skills development

    “For mines to bridge the digital skills gap and acquire the 21st-century competencies essential for competitiveness, collaborating with educational institutions to develop customised training programmes is vital,” adds Kerry Marques, general manager of the Engineering Institute of Technology (EIT).

    Key areas of focus should include data analytics, automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor technology.

    “Equally important is addressing environmental sustainability, project management, and soft skills to ensure the workforce can meet the mining industry’s evolving demands.”

    She notes that comprehensive in-house training also enables current employees to gain hands-on experience with emerging technologies while refining their existing skills.

    Sustainable pipeline

    “Focused training initiatives can close specific skill gaps in as little as six to 12 months, while a culture of ongoing learning can mitigate skill shortages over one to three years.”

    “Long-term, consistent training can build a digitally mature workforce and reduce the frequency of skill shortages – creating a sustainable pipeline of talent for the future,” concludes Marques.

