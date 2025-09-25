South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
    New Barbie × Jenna Clifford collection empowers girls through TechnoGirl Trust

    Mattel and Jenna Clifford have continued their partnership by introducing a new addition to the Barbie × Jenna Clifford collection, which launches on 25 September 2025. This collaboration will also support TechnoGirl Trust, an organisation that empowers girls from disadvantaged backgrounds through mentorship and career exposure in STEM and retail sectors.
    25 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    This necklace draws inspiration from the pink sapphire huggies and the matching ring with raised pillow-cap detail from the original BB x JC collection.

    Inspire, endure, and uplift

    Designed as a meaningful yet attainable gift for young girls, friends, and loved ones, the piece is available for R2,800.

    Each purchase will also contribute to the upliftment and empowerment of girls, as 10% of all proceeds will be donated.

    “At Mattel, we believe that what we create should inspire, endure, and uplift.

    “We believe that this partnership with Jenna Clifford reflects exactly that: jewellery that carries stories, builds legacy, and contributes to meaningful change for girls across South Africa," says Merve Yagci, Mattel South Africa marketing manager.

    Bringing together Jenna Clifford’s 33-year journey as a South African jewellery icon and Barbie’s enduring legacy of empowerment, the collection as a whole invites women of every generation to see jewellery not only as adornment, but as a lasting investment in themselves, their stories and their heritage.

    “My mom always believed that jewellery is more than just beautiful, it’s deeply symbolic.

    “It tells your story, and when created with intention and integrity, it holds long-term value that lasts beyond just one lifetime,” says Summer Clifford Kotzé, head of marketing and creative.

    Supporting young women

    For Jenna Clifford, giving back was never an afterthought, but a way of life.

    From launching initiatives such as Dream Big with World Record-breaking Olympic swimmer Ryk Neethling in 2008, to mentoring hundreds of men and women over three decades, Clifford dedicated her time, energy, and love to uplifting others.

    She connected people, fostered networks, and became a trusted sounding board for countless people navigating the modern-day challenges of business and personal growth.

    This collaboration honours that legacy by supporting TechnoGirl Trust, an organisation that empowers girls from disadvantaged backgrounds through mentorship and career exposure in STEM and retail sectors.

    The partnership not only seeks to raise funds for the trust but also involves the Jenna Clifford team directly mentoring three TechnoGirl learners, showing them that all their dreams are limitless and within reach.

    “We are excited to be (potentially) the first jewellery brand to collaborate with TechnoGirl in their 21-year journey.

    “For us, this partnership goes beyond jewellery — it’s about creating opportunities, sparking inspiration, and investing in the next generation of women,” adds Clifford Kotzé.

    Read more: retail, STeM, Ryk Neethling, Mattel
    Let's do Biz