Ardmore celebrates 40 years with new Hoopoe Hop scarf collection

Ardmore celebrates four decades of creativity with the launch of the Hoopoe Hop scarf collection, a tribute to Punch Shabalala — one of Ardmore’s first artists and a beloved studio member for 38 years.

Image supplied

The collection draws on the hoopoe’s rich symbolism of healing, wisdom and guidance, reflecting Punch’s resilience in her fight with HIV AIDs, and her enduring influence on Ardmore’s visual language.

The Hoopoe Hop design is alive with movement: crested hoopoes spring and bow in rhythmic repetition, their fan-striped wings and curved beaks echoed in finely drawn borders and feather motifs.

Delicate botanical accents frame the scene, while the composition’s measured negative space lends a poised, contemporary feel. The result is a scarf that reads as both artwork and heirloom, equally striking draped or knotted.

Crafted in 100% Italian silk with hand-rolled hems, each scarf is double printed to ensure saturated colour on both faces—offering true reversibility without show-through.

The double-faced 90 x 90 cm silk scarf arrives in nuanced palettes of Chalk, Rust and Safari, allowing the wearer to switch between a lighter, airy face and a richer, deeper reverse in seconds.

Complementing these are slim silk twills in Stone, Rust and Emerald. These are ideal outfit accompaniments; as chic neck ties, hair ribbons or bag accents.

Together, the colour stories mirror the hoopoe’s cinnamon plumage, bold black-and-white flight feathers and the greens of the African landscape.

“Hoopoe Hop celebrates the poetry of movement and the courage of one of Ardmore’s earliest talents,” says Ardmore founder, Fée Halsted. “Punch’s eye for pattern and story has helped shape who we are. These scarves honour her artistry and the hoopoe’s message of hope and renewal.”

The Hoopoe Hop collection is available in limited quantities online and at Ardmore stores.