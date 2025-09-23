South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacySmart MediaaHead Marketing ServicesProvantageNielsenIQSafripolMall of AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementTDMCOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Ardmore celebrates 40 years with new Hoopoe Hop scarf collection

    Ardmore celebrates four decades of creativity with the launch of the Hoopoe Hop scarf collection, a tribute to Punch Shabalala — one of Ardmore’s first artists and a beloved studio member for 38 years.
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The collection draws on the hoopoe’s rich symbolism of healing, wisdom and guidance, reflecting Punch’s resilience in her fight with HIV AIDs, and her enduring influence on Ardmore’s visual language.

    The Hoopoe Hop design is alive with movement: crested hoopoes spring and bow in rhythmic repetition, their fan-striped wings and curved beaks echoed in finely drawn borders and feather motifs.

    Delicate botanical accents frame the scene, while the composition’s measured negative space lends a poised, contemporary feel. The result is a scarf that reads as both artwork and heirloom, equally striking draped or knotted.

    Crafted in 100% Italian silk with hand-rolled hems, each scarf is double printed to ensure saturated colour on both faces—offering true reversibility without show-through.

    The double-faced 90 x 90 cm silk scarf arrives in nuanced palettes of Chalk, Rust and Safari, allowing the wearer to switch between a lighter, airy face and a richer, deeper reverse in seconds.

    Complementing these are slim silk twills in Stone, Rust and Emerald. These are ideal outfit accompaniments; as chic neck ties, hair ribbons or bag accents.
    Together, the colour stories mirror the hoopoe’s cinnamon plumage, bold black-and-white flight feathers and the greens of the African landscape.

    “Hoopoe Hop celebrates the poetry of movement and the courage of one of Ardmore’s earliest talents,” says Ardmore founder, Fée Halsted. “Punch’s eye for pattern and story has helped shape who we are. These scarves honour her artistry and the hoopoe’s message of hope and renewal.”

    The Hoopoe Hop collection is available in limited quantities online and at Ardmore stores.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz