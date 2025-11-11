Taxi rank takeovers: Bree goes digital for brands

The heartbeat of South Africa’s commuter culture lies in its taxi ranks. Every day, millions of people move through these lively spaces, making them one of the most powerful touchpoints for brands to connect with audiences. Traditionally dominated by static posters and wall wraps, taxi ranks are now stepping into the digital era, and the results are nothing short of transformative. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising is evolving, and nowhere is this transformation more visible than in South Africa’s taxi ranks.

With thousands of commuters passing through daily, taxi ranks remain one of the country’s most powerful consumer touchpoints. And now, as digital technology reshapes the landscape, Blue Label Media is leading the charge with our new digital screen at Bree Taxi Rank, Gwigwi Mrwebi Street, Johannesburg CBD. The digital LED screen site at Bree Taxi Rank is located inside the taxi rank at the ground floor exit on Ntemi Piliso street right between Joburg CBD and Newtown, near Mandela Bridge, not far from Newtown Mall. A perfect location to showcase your brand’s message to a diverse and engaged audience.

With thousands of people moving through daily, the rank has always been a prime advertising location. Now, with the introduction of our digital LED screen, the impact has multiplied.

Screen size: 144m(h) x 9.6m(w) = 12.96 sqm



Position: Exit ground floor of the rank



Audience: A diverse, engaged, and highly mobile commuter base.

Static advertising has always been about scale and visibility, and it still plays an important role. But with digital adoption reshaping the media landscape, taxi rank advertising is becoming a hub of innovation.

Why a taxi rank takeover works

A taxi rank takeover is more than just placing an advert, it’s about commanding attention in a high-density, high-dwell-time environment. Commuters often spend significant time in these spaces, waiting for taxis, purchasing essentials, or simply moving between destinations. With so many eyes in one place, a takeover offers brands unmatched visibility and recall.

As digital adoption grows, taxi rank advertising is set to become a hub of innovation in OOH media. Imagine commuters seeing your campaign on a large digital screen while waiting for a taxi and then encountering it again on a bus, a street pole, or their mobile device through programmatic targeting. This seamless integration creates a brand experience that follows audiences through their journey.

For advertisers, this isn’t just exposure. It’s dominance. A taxi rank takeover, amplified by digital screens, ensures your brand doesn’t just show up... it shows up everywhere. OOH has always been about scale and impact, but with digital screens inside taxi ranks, it’s also about flexibility, creativity, and innovation.

For brands ready to own the commuter market, a taxi rank takeover is no longer just an option it’s a necessity.



