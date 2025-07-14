Subscribe & Follow
Strengthening our OOH backbone: Welcome Zane Sequeira, media site development manager
With over six years of experience in the out of home (OOH) advertising industry, Sequeira brings more than just technical know-how. He brings a strategic eye for opportunity, a deep understanding of location dynamics, and a passion for discovering spaces where brands don’t just appear they dominate.
Sequeira’s expertise lies in identifying high-potential locations and managing the full site development lifecycle from idea to execution. Whether it’s scouting prime visibility spots or coordinating complex builds, Sequeira’s methodical approach ensures that every site isn’t just visible, it’s valuable.
In June 2025, Sequeira was approached to join Blue Label Media, a reflection of his growing reputation and proven track record in delivering results across the OOH landscape. Since coming onboard, he’s hit the ground running, applying his insight to amplify the presence of our clients and shape the direction of our expanding media network.
Looking to the future, Sequeira is most excited about new developments on the horizon, especially the opportunity to discover and deliver high-performing sites that break through the clutter and leave lasting impressions.
