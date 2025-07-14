Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Blue Label MediaCatchwordsOFM RadioBrave GroupEpic LionClockworkAfdaPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuSunshinegunMullen Lowe South AfricaDMASAOctagonTopco MediaMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Strengthening our OOH backbone: Welcome Zane Sequeira, media site development manager

    Issued by Blue Label Media
    14 Jul 2025
    14 Jul 2025
    We understand that impactful outdoor advertising starts with smart site development. That’s why we’re ecstatic to welcome Zane Sequeira to our team, a move that signals our commitment to building a stronger, smarter OOH footprint.
    Zane Sequeira, newly appointed media site development manager at Blue Label Media
    Zane Sequeira, newly appointed media site development manager at Blue Label Media

    With over six years of experience in the out of home (OOH) advertising industry, Sequeira brings more than just technical know-how. He brings a strategic eye for opportunity, a deep understanding of location dynamics, and a passion for discovering spaces where brands don’t just appear they dominate.

    Sequeira’s expertise lies in identifying high-potential locations and managing the full site development lifecycle from idea to execution. Whether it’s scouting prime visibility spots or coordinating complex builds, Sequeira’s methodical approach ensures that every site isn’t just visible, it’s valuable.

    In June 2025, Sequeira was approached to join Blue Label Media, a reflection of his growing reputation and proven track record in delivering results across the OOH landscape. Since coming onboard, he’s hit the ground running, applying his insight to amplify the presence of our clients and shape the direction of our expanding media network.

    Looking to the future, Sequeira is most excited about new developments on the horizon, especially the opportunity to discover and deliver high-performing sites that break through the clutter and leave lasting impressions.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Blue Label Media
    Blue Label Media specializes in innovative outdoor adverting, delivering high-visibility advertising campaigns that engage with consumers and elevate brands. Your brand, our expertise - everywhere you go.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz