Design + Build firm id.work unveils refreshed brand identity and new logo

Previously known as Internal Developers, the team took the opportunity to step back and re-evaluate the brand’s core identity. The result is a refined, digital-first mark that remains rooted in the company’s established reputation. The new logo draws on the strong association already formed around "id.work" through its website and email addresses, giving the rebrand both authenticity and continuity.

The visual identity centres on simplicity, clarity and modernism, balanced by a refined sense of timelessness. The bold lower-case “id” is rendered in a clean, geometric sans-serif, paired with the smaller, refined serif “work” seated just below the baseline – an asymmetrical composition that reflects the balance between legacy and innovation, creativity and strategy.

Tandi Jacobs, general manager, id.works

“This rebrand is more than just a visual refresh – it is a considered evolution of who we are and how we work,” says Tandi Jacobs, general manager of id.work. “It captures the confidence, intelligence and creativity our clients expect from us, with a design language that speaks clearly across both digital and physical environments.”

Rashida Abrahams, marketing manager of Cushman & Wakefield BROLL

The new brand was developed by the in-house marketing team, led by marketing manager Rashida Abrahams, who adds: “For id.work, we wanted to create a brand mark that is modern, legible and versatile. The new logo communicates clarity and design sensibility while retaining a professional edge. It is designed to work as well on a building site as it does in a boardroom.”

The restrained but impactful colour palette – dominated by blues – complements the identity, supporting everyday use across digital and print applications. Feedback on the rebrand has already been overwhelmingly positive, with clients and colleagues praising its clean, confident execution.

In the ever-evolving world of workplace design - where innovation intersects with functionality - id.work has grown into a formidable force in only six years. What began as a fledgling startup has evolved into a key player in the industry, delivering bold, tailored environments for both global giants and leading local enterprises.

With a portfolio that spans high-profile projects for names such as Bayer, Thebe, SGS, Pharmaco and Kantar, id.work has proven its ability to deliver excellence across a diverse client base. Each project reflects the firm’s core values: resilience, creativity, and diligent execution.

At the heart of its success is a forward-thinking approach to workplace strategy. Their integrated design-and-build solutions are not only customised to each client's business objectives but also align with evolving workforce expectations. By embracing innovation and adaptability, id.work stays ahead in a competitive landscape - helping clients unlock value through smarter, more dynamic workspaces.

“As we look ahead, under the banner of our bold and beautiful new logo, our talented team and robust portfolio position us to shape the future of workplace design and build with confidence and clarity,” says Jacobs.



