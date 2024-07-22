From startup to key industry player in five years: Internal Developer's (ID) rise in workplace design and build

In the business of workplaces, where innovation meets functionality, Internal Developers (ID) has emerged as a formidable force. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, this dynamic turnkey, Design + Build firm has charted an extraordinary journey from a fledgling startup to a key industry player in five short years. With a portfolio of high-profile projects for global giants and local leaders alike, ID's rise is a testament to resilience, creative ingenuity and diligent delivery. As it marks this milestone, ID continues to redefine the standards of workplace design-and-build.

Founded five years ago by Ken Gerber, the chief operating officer of Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL, ID began as a workplace strategy consultancy. Recognising the need to expand its services, it quickly enhanced its offerings to include comprehensive design-and-build solutions by bringing Tandi Jacobs on board. This strategic move allowed ID to meet the diverse needs of its clients more effectively. As ID’s General Manager, Jacobs's expertise in turnkey commercial Design + Build has been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory, providing a solid foundation for its expansion into new service areas. This is backed by the support of ID’s two directors: founding director Ken Gerber and Bathobile Chime, an experienced real estate professional who has worked with clients across Sub-Saharan Africa.

A pivotal moment in ID's journey came in 2020, when it secured the flagship project for multinational fintech leader Finastra to design and build its first head office in Africa at the pristine, green Growthpoint Properties building, 144 Oxford, set against the beautiful Johannesburg backdrop of Rosebank. This vibrant, warm, welcoming space was created during the Covid-19 pandemic and secured through Broll transaction services. The project not only boosted ID’s business but also its profile by showcasing its ability to deliver high-quality results under challenging circumstances.

ID's extensive workplace strategy and Design + Build projects for Hollard also contributed to its steady growth. Further, they solidified ID's reputation as a trusted partner for both local and multinational clients.

Today, ID boasts an impressive portfolio, including notable projects for industry leaders such as Thebe, SGS and Kantar, all highlighting its capability to handle diverse and complex projects. The firm's commitment to innovation is evident in its approach to workplace strategy, which integrates comprehensive design and build solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

One of the company's proudest achievements is the growth of its team. From a modest beginning with only two members, ID now employs over 20 professionals. This growth reflects the company's success in securing high-quality projects and attracting people who deliver exceptional results.

"We are delighted to celebrate this milestone," says Jacobs. "ID’s journey over the past five years has been one of growth, learning, and success. We are grateful to our clients, partners, and dedicated team members who have been instrumental in our achievements.”

Competing with key players who have been in the business for over 20 years, ID continues to drive innovation and improvement. This competitive environment motivates the company to consistently deliver solutions that meet the dynamic needs of businesses.

“With our talented team and a robust portfolio of projects, ID is forging ahead with a clear vision and a commitment to shaping the future of workplace design + build,” says Jacobs.